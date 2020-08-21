The Decatur City Council appears to be close to filling two long-vacant department director positions after reaching a consensus on a new fire chief and scheduling a meeting for this morning to select a director of Youth Services.
A majority of the council listed Division Chief Tracy Thornton, who currently serves as co-interim chief, as the only applicant they wanted to interview for the fire chief position.
However, Council President Paige Bibbee said Thursday she wants to give the other internal candidate, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Jones, the opportunity to also interview for the opening.
The City Council will also hold a called meeting at 8:30 this morning to appoint a new Decatur Youth Services director.
The council interviewed Brandon Watkins and Murphy Brown last week after reopening the application period for seven days. The application deadline was at midnight Thursday, so the council will have to decide this morning if it wants to interview any late applicants. Former director Bruce Jones retired Jan. 31.
The council received an initial list in April of 11 qualified candidates for fire chief to fill the position Tony Grande left in December. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed interviews, and the council had to reopen the application process in mid-May.
The second application period ended in June. The city received nine applications during the second application period, and five made the next cut. They joined 10 finalists from the April list who remained interested.
In June, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin asked for nominees out of the 15 applicants deemed “highly qualified” for fire chief.
Councilmen Billy Jackson, Charles Kirby and Chuck Ard told Sandlin this week that Thornton is their only selection.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said Thursday she chose Thornton and Jones. Bibbee submitted the names of Thornton; Jones; Lori Stoney, battalion chief/EMS director of Homewood Fire & Rescue Service; Brandy Williams, deputy fire chief, Madison; and Floyd “Buddy” Wilks Jr., battalion chief of Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency District.
Sandlin said she will ask the council this morning if they can hold interviews for fire chief on Thursday.
Thornton has been serving as co-interim chief with Division Chief Trent Putman since Grande’s departure.
Jackson, the first council member to express his support for Thornton, said he believes most qualified internal candidates should get a chance at promotion if they have a long, positive track record with the city. Thornton has been with Decatur Fire & Rescue for 24 years.
Jackson said he doesn’t want to see a repeat of the rejection of his brother, Lorenzo Jackson, who wasn’t promoted to fire chief in 2014 despite 33 years with the department.
Lorenzo Jackson initially was not interviewed for the fire chief slot. But, after complaints from the community and firefighters and allegations of racism, the selection process was re-started and he was one of the finalists interviewed by the City Council before Grande got the job. Lorenzo Jackson has since retired.
“It was political and a total disregard of their most experienced candidate,” Billy Jackson said.
Billy Jackson said the department and the community know Thornton and he’s got the experience necessary for the job.
“The Fire Department is under increased pressure, and he has set a good tone for the department since becoming interim chief,” Jackson said.
Ard said Thornton impressed him as co-interim fire chief.
“I felt over the last months he’s shown real leadership,” Ard said.
Ard, who is the Personnel Department liaison, said he has been working in his almost eight years on the council to get the city to hire employees who have the potential to rise to leadership positions.
“One thing I’ve been working on is getting the right people in the jobs who can be promoted,” Ard said.
Kirby said Thornton is doing a good job as interim chief. He said he thinks the council made a mistake the last time, 2014, when it didn’t select the internal candidate. He also said he wasn’t impressed with the outside candidates.
“I’ve seen (Thornton) at least try to do the right thing and that’s all I can ask,” Kirby said.
After hearing that Thornton is the only choice of three council members and on the list of the other two, Hill said, “It’s great to hear he has all of our support.”
Bibbee said Thornton should still go through a council interview and she said she asked Jones if he still wants to go through an interview, too.
“It could give him a chance for future promotions within the department,” Bibbee said.
Kirby said he would be OK with Jones interviewing.
“I’ve see Jason at work as fire marshal and by no means is he a bad candidate,” Kirby said, “I just think he needs more time on staff to gain some experience.”
The advertised pay range for fire chief was $86,329 to $131,359. Grande's annual salary was $110,000.
