Decatur High, Decatur Middle and Oak Park Elementary schools are on secure perimeter this afternoon after a person was seen outside the high school with weapons, according to Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
"We've got no lockdowns. We've got three schools on secure perimeter because a staff member spotted a suspicious person outside of Decatur High School and noticed they had some weapons on them," Satterfield said at 2:10 p.m.
He said the weapons apparently were firearms.
"He's talking with police right now. We have extra patrols in the area," Satterfield said.
Secure perimeter means a potential threat or danger exists within the community or neighborhood and school officials should be aware so they can react if needed.
