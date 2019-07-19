From his living room in Old Decatur, Jim Odom, then a 36-year-old engineer, joined more than 500 million people across the world to watch Neil Armstrong step on the moon on July 20, 1969.
“When he got on the moon, that was the cream on the cake,” said Odom, now in his 80s. “Watching them put the American flag up was so very significant to all of us.”
As meaningful as the Apollo 11 mission felt to the world, the lunar landing carried extra significance for Odom, who witnessed firsthand the creation and development of America’s space program and served as chief of Engineering and Test Operations for the second stage of the Saturn V, the rocket responsible for transporting man to the moon.
“When you look back, it’s really amazing all that we were able to accomplish. I wasn’t but 23 years old when I started working under (Wernher) von Braun,” Odom said. “It sure has been a fun story. God has had a hand in my life every step of the way. I couldn’t have planned it any better.”
Odom’s journey to NASA began when he graduated from Auburn University with a mechanical engineering degree, landed a job at Decatur’s Chemstrand and was drafted by the Army six months later.
“At that time,” Odom said, “von Braun and (Maj. Gen. John) Medaris had a call out on anyone in the Army, especially ones with technical degrees.”
A televised report from the Army that aired in 1956 stressed the need for more workers at the Army Ballistic Missile Agency overseen by von Braun and Medaris.
“The greatest single problem facing the missile agency has been the procurement of the technically qualified personnel needed for this ever-expanding operation. There is a definite shortage of qualified physicists, mathematicians and chemists. There is a crying need for engineers of all kinds, electrical, electronic, mechanical and aeronautical,” the report said.
In the fall of 1956, months after the establishment of Redstone Arsenal and six years after von Braun moved to Huntsville from Texas, Odom joined the Army Ballistic Missile Agency. There, he helped build the Redstone and Jupiter rockets.
Odom credited von Braun with convincing the nation’s leaders to start a space exploration program.
“Von Braun was really responsible for opening up people’s minds to the moon. His whole desire was to go to the moon or Mars and to explore space. He had to build rockets with the Army Ballistic Missile Agency, that was his assignment, but behind the scenes, all the time, he was making speeches every chance he got about space,” Odom said.
Jon Haussler, an aerospace engineer for Marshall Space Flight Center from 1960 to 1994, agreed.
“Von Braun was smart enough to sell the idea that we could go to the moon and he did. What made von Braun very successful is he ran an outstanding team. He was not one to get down in the details. He trusted the people under him,” Haussler said.
In 1958, the government established NASA and, a year later, Odom transferred to Marshall Space Flight Center, where he worked under von Braun to launch communication, weather and science satellites.
“The space world took off in a hurry. We launched 13 spacecrafts in about two to three years starting in 1961,” Odom said. “Eventually we joined the Apollo program.”
Bob Jaques, former historian at Marshall Space Flight Center, described the nation’s response to the goal President John Kennedy issued in 1961 to put man on the moon as one of the top human achievements.
“I think the Apollo program is probably the greatest achievement I’ve witnessed in my lifetime that man did. What was neat about it was it was a national effort and everybody was behind the program that John Kennedy set out for us to go to the moon in 10 years or less,” Jaques said.
Rocket science
Preparing to manufacture and test the Saturn V proved to be one of the biggest challenges in achieving Kennedy’s goal.
“We had to build the Kennedy Center, the Marshall Center and the Johnson Center, staff them, build the test stands and the manufacturing facilities, all while designing a rocket. You really had to be out in front from a management standpoint to know enough about what you were going to build so you could build the launch facilities, test facilities and manufacturing facilities,” Odom said. “We literally built an industry.”
More than 400,000 workers at 20,000 companies and universities across the United States contributed to the Apollo program.
“It was not uncommon to work 10 hours a day for weeks on end back then. But, the thing is, it was all right. You did what you had to do because you had a mission and it was a mission that was big and amazing,” Odom said.
At Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Odom oversaw the engineering and testing of the rocket’s second stage, which he described as the “problem child.”
During Apollo 6, the second unmanned flight of the fully operational Saturn V and the final test before the first manned flight, two engines on the rocket’s second stage and one engine on the third stage failed due to an oscillation that developed in the engines and a wiring error.
“We had these problems, but we could determine what they were and how to fix them. We understood the failure, the analytics and mechanics of it. We discussed it for weeks. We convinced ourselves and then we convinced headquarters we could put a man on the next one,” Odom said.
In “Apollo,” co-authors Charles Murray and Catherine Bly Cox wrote “NASA later calculated that 125 engineers and 400 technicians spent 31,000 man-hours” to fix the vibration.
Odom said the support NASA received from Huntsville labs combined with the German scientists’ methods of evolving the existing technology for future projects made the Apollo program a success.
Future in space
For the launch of Apollo 11, which occurred 15 months after Apollo 6, Huntsville prepared a facility where Marshall leaders could monitor the mission.
“The pressure for us was during the launch. Our part was over after the first hour. Once our vehicles were finished, we went to work on the next flight. As we worked, we followed the mission hour by hour,” Odom said.
The success of Apollo 11 and the work Odom and the hundreds of thousands of other engineers, scientists and mathematicians achieved inspired a generation of dreamers.
“When you see something like (the moon walk) on TV, it is just amazing and inspires you,” said Jody Singer, a Hartselle native and the current director of the Marshall Space Flight Center, who was 8 when Apollo 11 launched. “It plants a seed inside of you that you know is there, and then you fast forward in your life of things that happen and you see that seed blossom.”
After Apollo, Odom served as manager of the Hubble Space Telescope and directed Marshall’s Science and Engineering Directorate before retiring in 1990.
“I would like to see us spend more time on the moon and I hope that we will eventually go to Mars only because of the challenge. I think our country needs to be challenged,” Odom said.
