The teachers of the year for Decatur City Schools have faced unique challenges as they've attempted to keep students both engaged and safe during a pandemic, and their colleagues say they have done so with excellence.
Jelisa Thompson, a sixth-grade science teacher at Austin Middle School, was named secondary teacher of the year. Candice Evans, a fifth-grade teacher at Julian Harris Elementary, was named the district’s elementary teacher of the year.
Thompson, a 2008 Decatur High graduate who played volleyball, basketball and softball, compared the honor to winning a Decatur-Austin game or an Iron Bowl.
“This is big,” she said. “Decatur City Schools giving me this honor means the world to me. It’s confirmation (that) like my great aunt Lucille Summers, a prominent educator in Decatur, I am making an impact on students from my community. Most of all, I am doing what I love.”
Thompson said keeping students engaged during the pandemic either via traditional or virtual methods has been “pretty easy.” She said the school’s faculty continues to stay strong during a year when the only constant has been change.
“We do a lot of demonstrations, labs,” she said. “It has been a difficult year. But we’re teachers, we’re resilient and we get the job done. We’re figuring it out as we go along. I think we’re doing a great job.”
The 30-year-old said she could not have won it without her faith in God and support of her family, friends and co-workers.
She said she is single, but “I have 117 kids and counting. They’re not mine, they’re my students. They’re my family.”
Seventh grade history teacher Magda White, lead of the social science department at Austin Middle, called Thompson “a pearl” with “the heart of a servant.”
“One of her major passions is to continue to give back to the community of Decatur, which has given so much to her,” White said. “She works tirelessly every day to ensure that her students’ educational needs are met, and that they feel loved and important.”
Austin Middle School Principal Terence Hayden said Thompson deserved the award.
“She exemplifies the true essence of being an educator,” he said. “She works tirelessly to ensure that all students succeed while simultaneously forming meaningful relationships."
'What I do means something'
Evans, 37, was speechless when Superintendent Michael Douglas — bearing balloons, flowers and candy — and Central Office workers made the presentation in her classroom Friday morning.
“This was a complete surprise. It’s amazing. It feels great to know what I do means something,” she said. “That’s my goal as a teacher is to make a difference. It’s an honor to be recognized for that, especially during this time.”
She said keeping the kids engaged via distancing has been a challenge.
“Keeping them separate but still be able to interact with their peers has been so important,” she said. Her time as a teacher in Huntsville helped her learn methods of working one-on-one with students, she said.
Evans worked in Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools before moving to Julian Harris four years ago.
Julian Harris Principal Angela Barnes said she is amazed at Evans’ ability to keep students interested.
“All of her students are always engaged. She is always looking for different ways to motivate them and prepare them for the next level," Barnes said. “She is very structured. The children know her expectations, and she has expectations for all of them. She is truly a teacher to all of them, not just on the academics.”
Evans said anybody considering teaching as a career needs to be committed to the profession.
“Stay flexible. Things change, education changes. Times change. Make sure you are in it for the kids,” she said.
Douglas said COVID-19 has presented the school system and its teachers with constant challenges.
“For anybody in the profession, we’re all teachers of the year this year,” he said. “It makes it a little more special this year. We’ve had to adapt and adjust. It has made our communities, not only in Decatur, but across the state and nation, really appreciate the importance of teachers. We appreciate all of our teachers, especially this year.”
