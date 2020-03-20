Richard Collie, the chosen candidate for the Decatur Youth Services director’s job, accepted the position but then reversed course a day later and turned it down.
City Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Collie’s employer, Athens State University, made a counteroffer that he accepted. Collie, who is Athens State's coordinator of student inclusion, could not be reached for comment. He turned down the city's offer Wednesday.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who said he talked to Collie, is upset with the reversal. He is unhappy with Sandlin’s City Council presentation, which he felt favored internal candidate Lemzel Johnson, before Monday’s vote, and he doesn’t like that Sandlin rather than Mayor Tab Bowling conducted the negotiations with Collie.
But, most importantly, he believes the city low-balled Collie because Sandlin and Bowling wanted Johnson to replace Bruce Jones, who retired as DYS director on Jan. 31.
The advertised pay range for DYS director is $70,854 to $107,812 annually. Sandlin offered Collie $72,000 a year with an increase to $76,000 after the first year.
“You’re asking for a person to relocate and all you offer is the low end of the salary range? That’s almost offensive,” Jackson said. “He (Collie) wanted $85,000, and she wouldn’t even talk about it.”
Jackson said Sandlin’s presentation at the council meeting highlighted Collie’s work on the college level and the fact the city would have to pay for him to move. In comparison, she highlighted Johnson’s strengths as having been working at DYS for almost a year and having experience in social work.
Jackson pointed out that Collie has social work experience with the Huntsville Housing Authority.
Jackson said Bowling’s reaction after the vote also shows he preferred Johnson.
“The whole process was sabotaged from the start,” Jackson said. “He was easily the best choice for the position.”
Sandlin on Thursday said Collie did counter with $85,000, but she did a market review of cities that offer urban youth services like DYS and talked with the Personnel Board chairman before making the decision not to meet his request.
“His experience of less than 10 years in the profession didn’t equate to $85,000,” Sandlin said.
Bowling said he let Sandlin guide negotiations on Collie’s experience.
Sandlin said she thought Collie’s initial willingness to accept the first offer “showed he was OK with the amount that was offered. He seemed to be happy and excited, and then he called back the next day and said his employer made a counteroffer.”
Athens State is on spring break this week, and spokesman Chris Latham said information about Collie’s pay or any increase would not be available until next week.
Sandlin said Collie told her when he called to turn down the job that Athens State offered him a raise and some concessions. He also indicated there were some projects he wanted to finish there, she said.
Jackson said he wants “legitimate” negotiations with Collie, who he thinks is still willing to discuss the DYS job.
“This is the work he’s passionate about,” Jackson said. “He is the person for us, and this position is one of the most critical positions in the city.”
Councilman Chuck Ard is ready to move on and offer the job to Johnson.
“We had two very viable candidates, and the most logical solution is to offer Mr. Johnson the job,” Ard said.
Johnson said he would accept the job as DYS director if offered.
“To me, I came to Decatur for the opportunity to serve the city’s at-risk youth,” Johnson said.
Councilman Charles Kirby said he has questions about the application process, including how far away the city advertised the job, and the negotiations.
“I hate that we lost a good candidate,” Kirby said. “We’ll have to figure out where we go from here.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said the council should consider hiring two leaders for DYS with Johnson continuing to oversee programs and administration and hiring another person to lead the social-work aspect of dealing directly with the students and their families.
Bibbee said she believes the money can be worked out between Jones’ higher salary before he retired and the lower pay that two less experienced people would make.
But she isn’t getting any support from her fellow council members.
“She likes to spend other people’s money,” Jackson quipped.
Ard and Kirby said they’re worried about how the coronavirus outbreak will impact the economy and the city’s finances.
“Spending any extra money is a bad idea,” Kirby said.
Kirby said all city spending should be reserved “for paving roads, cutting grass and picking up debris. A lot of residents aren’t happy with our debris pickup. It’s been a chronic problem because we don’t have enough people at that level to do the job.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.