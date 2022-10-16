Tourism is on the upswing in Morgan County, officials say, with fiscal 2022 revenue from hotel stays not just surpassing the depressed fiscal 2020 pandemic revenue but also rocketing past pre-pandemic and fiscal 2021 revenue.
“Tourism is back in full swing,” said Decatur Morgan County Tourism Director Danielle Gibson.
The city’s lodging tax revenues reflect the improvement. While final fiscal 2022 numbers have not been tallied, city Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said lodging revenues are on track to be 20% higher than in fiscal 2021.
Demeester said Tourism's share of the lodging tax revenues through August of fiscal 2021 was at $769,443, compared to $923,501 through August of fiscal 2022, a 20% increase. The numbers are unaudited and could change when the audit is done later this year or in early 2023. Tourism receives 64.3% of the lodging tax revenues collected in the city.
After the city has issued 10 of the 12 fiscal 2022 monthly payments to Tourism, Demeester said, "they are just shy of what they made the entire (fiscal 2021) year."
Lodging tax revenue took a hit in fiscal 2020 when COVID was at its peak, but it now exceeds even the pre-pandemic years. Data from Demeester shows the city collected $1.47 million in 2018 (including Tourism's share) and was up to $1.66 million in 2019 before dropping to $1.39 million in fiscal 2020.
Revenues jumped to $1.77 million in fiscal 2021 and were up to an estimated $1.87 million in fiscal 2022. Tourism does not share in lodging revenue collected from the city's police jurisdiction or from Point Mallard Campground.
Don Dukemineer, director of sports development for Tourism, said people now “understand the realities of COVID-19, so the rules and regulations were adjusted. Now we’re seeing more sports travel and families getting back on the road.”
While Morgan County Tourism and the city benefit from the surge in tourism, so do hotels.
"Everybody is back traveling," said Evelyn Willingham, general manager of Home2 Suites Decatur at Ingalls Harbor. Her hotel is at 84% occupancy rate for the year through this month. This represents a roughly $200,000 increase — from $2.4 million to $2.6 million — in revenues for the year, she said.
"We really can't get much better than that (percentage occupancy)," Willingham said. "We're pretty much sold out most of the time."
Dukemineer said the city hosted more than 40 tournaments in fiscal 2022.
People are turning weekend sports tournaments into mini-vacations, he said, by coming in earlier or leaving a few days after a tournament is over. This was especially common among those attending the USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development Target Nationals in July, he said.
“There were 748 archers, and many of the families stayed a week, if not longer,” he said.
These longer stays, he said, also boost sales tax revenue as visitors spend money at restaurants and stores.
Dukemineer, who is also president of the Decatur-Morgan County Hospitality Association, and Willingham at Home2 Suites said corporate travel, which fills local hotel rooms during weekdays, is also back after the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're getting a lot of overflow from Madison and Huntsville," Willingham said. "A lot of our business is coming from the new companies like Facebook, Amazon and (Mazda Toyota Manufacturing). Lockheed Martin is back operating and it sends a lot of employees here. We really benefit from the industries, particularly because of our location along the river."
While the business travelers fill rooms on weekdays, Willingham said sports activities are the major contributor to high-occupancy weekends. Home2 Suites' location next to Ingalls Harbor makes her hotel popular for those participating in fishing tournaments. She said the hotel has also become popular for weddings.
Gibson said the largest number of tourists are coming from the many soccer, softball and fishing tournaments Decatur hosts.
“We really had event on top of event on top of event scheduled during the past year,” Gibson said.
She said the county is seeing more travelers, particularly from Nashville and Atlanta. More people are also stopping in Decatur on the way to the beach, she said.
Gibson said Decatur’s events like 3rd Friday and Alabama Jubilee are also attracting large crowds.
“We’re getting a lot of road-trippers and one-night staycations,” Gibson said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he’s noticed how busy the hotels are. He said a friend needed to stay in a hotel recently.
“He had to leave after a few days because everything was booked months in advance,” Bowling said.
New hotel needed
Gibson said they’re still having to refer some visitors to Huntsville, Madison and Athens hotels when Decatur’s hotel rooms are full.
“We’re still one hotel short,” Gibson said. “That’s why it will be so big when the Fairfield Inn by Marriott opens.”
The 80-room Fairfield Inn is under construction at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street. The hotel is scheduled for completion in late spring or early summer of 2023.
Developers are also in the early stages of planning two more hotels to be built near Beltline and Old Moulton roads in Southwest Decatur.
Willingham, who is in her 10th year in hospitality and recently celebrated her first anniversary at Home2 Suites, welcomes the new hotels despite the competition.
"We need the hotel rooms if we want to keep people staying in Decatur," Willingham said, and keep "the overflow from going to Madison County."
Gibson said a portion of the increase in lodging tax revenue is being used to improve Tourism’s targeted marketing, and she believes this marketing has been effective.
Much of the increase in the bureau’s share of the lodging tax revenues will go toward paying the debt service on the purchase and improvements to a new visitors center, Gibson said. Tourism recently bought the building at 350 Market St. N.E. for $1.4 million.
She said the first phase will be administrative offices and a temporary visitors center. The second phase will be a yet-to-be determined museum. Phase 3 will be community meeting space on the third floor.
Dukemineer said fiscal 2023 is already off to a good start in October, and seven tournaments are scheduled for November.
“We expect about the same number of tournaments in 2023,” Dukemineer said. “The tournaments won’t necessarily be as big as the archery tournament, but I expect we’ll have as many or more.”
Demeester planned for $1.85 million in total lodging tax revenue in the fiscal 2023 budget, with $1.18 million of that going to Tourism, but he said during a City Council work session in September that total revenue could reach $2 million.
Willingham, who is in her 10th year in hospitality and recently celebrated her first anniversary at the Decatur hotel, said she's been at a number of hotels throughout the Southeast and she believes Decatur could increase its lodging tax and remain competitive.
"The lodging tax in Decatur is very, very cheap," Willingham said.
Decatur's lodging tax is 7%, plus a $2 per night surcharge that goes into a separate "tourism product development" fund. Huntsville and Madison have a 9% lodging tax plus a $2 per night surcharge.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.