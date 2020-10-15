What’s 47 feet long, 100 feet high, weighs 75,000 pounds and saves lives?
The answer is easy for veteran Decatur firefighter Philip Williams.
It's the $1.4 million tower truck that the city’s Fire & Rescue Department purchased in the spring. It arrived in mid June and provided a higher reach than any truck in the department's fleet.
Williams, a driver engineer, and about 30 other Fire and Rescue drivers have been trained to drive it. The new aerial apparatus, known as Tower 4, is not hard to drive, he said.
“Knowing the capabilities of the truck and respecting it and all of our trucks is very important.”
Fire & Rescue spokesman Bobby Peavler said the department's largest truck has a multitude of purposes with the No. 1 priority of saving lives.
“It gives us another aspect of rescue,” he said, calling the truck “an enormous piece of equipment.”
“It has a platform that will hold five people. In the past, people being rescued would have to climb down a long ladder. Now with Tower 4, it is a ride where people, kids being rescued can just step off onto the platform.”
He said the tower can reach 100 feet in height, and it has a horizontal reach of 92 feet.
Not only does it help put out fires, Peavler said that because of its size Tower 4 can help protect nearby structures and provide a greater water supply. Its pump is capable of moving 2,000 gallons per minute and the truck holds 300 gallons of water and carries 800 feet of 5-inch supply line.
Williams said the custom-designed vehicle has a low center of gravity and “can stop on a dime” because of a transmission retardant system and compression release engine brakes.
He said the city fire department formed a committee in 2013 to study and design a heavy-duty apparatus capable of saving more lives and being better equipped to fight fires.
Former Chief Tony Grande, Division Chief Trent Putman, and Lts. Kevin Jackson, Mike Leonard, Jeremy Baggett, Brian Hood and Mark Schrimsher joined Williams on the committee.
“The committee was able to design a heavy duty, durable truck to meet the needs of Decatur Fire and Rescue,” Williams said. He also touted the truck’s ability to carry emergency medical services equipment, forcible entry and extrication tools and ground ladders.
“It has a top speed of 60 mph,” he said.
The apparatus is part of the fleet at Station 4, just north of West Moulton Street.
Officials said the new apparatus replaces a ladder truck that “aged out.” That truck assisted Lawrence County firefighters in controlling the downtown Moulton fire on April 22, 2019.
“We have two aerial apparatus trucks now, one on each side of town,” Peavler said. “We send one to every structure fire.”
He said a ladder truck is based at Station No. 3 at 1602 16th Ave. S.E.
He urged motorists to move to the right when they see fire trucks responding to a call. “This apparatus needs a lot of room to turn,” he added.
Tower 4 and at least three other city firetrucks have spinning emergency warning lights on the front known as Roto ray to help gain the attention of motorists.
Williams called the Roto ray "very effective." “You will see it. It’s the best traffic mover on the market,” he said.
Tower 4 was manufactured by Sutphen Towers Inc., in Hilliard, Ohio, and purchased from Williams Fire Apparatus in Ashland, southeast of Talladega.
City of Decatur spokeswoman Emily Long said the money for the apparatus came from the city’s general fund account.
