Tractor Supply Co., a business a city official says Decatur customers yearned for, is coming to the city.
The Planning Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for a 19,000-square-foot store that will be built west of Fairgrounds Road and south of Wimberly Drive in Southwest Decatur.
Wally Terry, city director of development, said Tractor Supply “has been a business that people have requested for some time.”
The Brentwood, Tennessee, company has stores in Athens, Hartselle and Moulton. The store sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, and livestock, equine and pet care.
The other local stores are part of a larger shopping center, but the Decatur store will be a free-standing building “in Tractor Supply’s newest style,” said engineer Blake McAnally of Decatur's Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services.
McAnally, who is handling the engineering and design for Tractor Supply’s developer, STNL Decatur LLC, said he does not know the timeline for the project. STNL incorporated July 1, according to Alabama Secretary of State records.
Terry said Tractor Supply officials looked for a location on Beltline Road Southwest before settling on this spot.
“I don’t think they would build there if it didn’t have good visibility from the Beltline,” Terry said. “You’ll be able to see their sign when you come around the curve of the Beltline.”
Local developer Jeff Parker recently bought the adjacent fairgrounds property and has said he plans to develop it commercially. The commission recently rezoned property on the east side of the fairgrounds for owner H.M. Nowlin, who said he would also like to add a commercial development to his land.
"I expect that area to develop quickly since the fairgrounds sold and with its visibility from the Beltline," Terry said.
The commission also approved the site plan for Graham & Co.'s 300,000-square-foot distribution center, which will be built west of Interstate 65 and south of Bibb-Garrett Road.
Richard Humphrey, an engineer with Pugh Wright McAnally, represented Graham at the meeting. He said the owner would like to change the site plan to create a parking lot for 40 to 50 trucks and trailers that can be parked there for two or three days.
The site plan received approval with the condition that the technical review committee give final approval to the change in plans.
The commission also approved the final plat for Greystone subdivision addition V. The 12.42 acres off Tintagel and Aldington drives in Southwest Decatur will include seven patio homes and a large patio home lot.
