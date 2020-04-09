Decatur resident Harry Hames planned to go to the Wayne Farms drive-thru chicken sale off Beltline Road after getting his car serviced Wednesday morning.
The sale was set to take place in front the NAFECO building, which is the former Marvin's Building Materials, at Beltline Road and Alabama 24.
When he approached the intersection, the traffic told him he was out of luck.
“It was the biggest traffic jam I had seen in the city of Decatur,” Hames said.
Decatur police shut down the chicken sale because of the traffic congestion it created, police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Traffic backed up on Beltline Road heading in both directions and on McEntire Lane south of Alabama 24. Cars crowded onto side streets and main roads, with many motorists stopping to ask police officers for more information about why the sale had ended early.
Multiple police officers controlled traffic at the NAFECO entrance on 2601 Beltline Road and at the intersection of McEntire Lane and Alabama 24.
“We were told to regroup and have it at a later time,” Wayne Farms spokesman Frank Singleton said.
The traffic caused by the chicken sale was the latest example of shoppers frenzied to stock up on items because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are looking to comfort themselves through food to some extent,” said Dr. Donna Estill, dean for Humanities and Social Sciences at Calhoun Community College. “We all eat chicken growing up, so that’s just one of those comfort foods.”
Wayne Farms, which has three processing facilities in the Decatur/Trinity area, prepared to sell 40-pound boxes of boneless breast meat, tenders and thigh meat as well as cut wings for $35, as well as 40 pounds of drumsticks for $15. The sale would have allowed each customer to purchase up to five boxes.
The sale was designed to help Decatur residents have access to chicken with many local grocery stores experiencing shortages, according to Wayne Farms.
“All of the chicken products that we are making available are poultry grown from local farms in the area,” Singleton said. “We want to do our part, and that’s something we can do.”
Social distancing guidelines caused by the coronavirus outbreak were also a factor in having the sale. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people stay 6 feet apart and avoid large gatherings, and state orders have limited occupancy in grocery stores.
“You drive up in your own vehicle and make the purchase,” Singleton said. “You’re not in a store or a central location with a lot of people.”
Cars began lining up close to 5:30 a.m. and were let in the gate of the NAFECO parking lot at 8 a.m. The sale was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a flyer distributed by Wayne Farms.
Decatur police announced they were shutting down the sale at around 10 a.m. Police officers then blocked the two entrances to the NAFECO building from Beltline Road and off McEntire Lane.
Hames said he had planned to get boxes of chicken to share with his wife, sister-in-law and daughter.
“I did not imagine Decatur having a 2- to 3-mile backup over a $35 box of chicken,” he said.
A similar sale by Wayne Farms took place at Albertville High School on April 3. Wayne Farms sold nearly 70,000 pounds of chicken there.
Traffic was also a problem there. Wayne Farms posted a message to its Facebook page after the sale apologizing to those in Albertville affected by the traffic and thanking the Albertville Police Department.
Singleton said Wayne Farms plans to reschedule its Decatur drive-thru sale for another day and will look into locations better suited for the level of traffic. Long echoed that statement.
“We want to have this event again when there are proper measures in place,” she said.
