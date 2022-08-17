Three traffic signals in Southeast Decatur have been replaced with stop signs that officials think will slow speeding motorists or improve traffic flow, but one business owner said a traffic signal was the safer option at the intersection of Medical Drive and Somerville Road.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

Charlie Specoli

Why would studies be done at two intersections and not for the third? Because it is the City of Decatur. While traffic may have been reduced on Medical drive, it hasn't on Somerville Road. Removing the traffic light, and putting up one stop sign is ridiculous. What would have made sense is to have made the intersection a three way stop, key words are making sense, something that is lacking on a regular basis in the River City.

