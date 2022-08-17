Three traffic signals in Southeast Decatur have been replaced with stop signs that officials think will slow speeding motorists or improve traffic flow, but one business owner said a traffic signal was the safer option at the intersection of Medical Drive and Somerville Road.
Decatur City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the traffic signals at Eighth Avenue Southeast's intersections with Gordon Drive and Prospect Drive on the north and south sides of Delano Park have been turned into four-way stops.
All three traffic signals were covered about two weeks ago to begin the transition to stop signs and removed Tuesday.
“There was talk about the (signals) around Delano Park where there were some crashes,” Prewitt said. “People tend to speed if they see a light changing from green to yellow, going to turn red, try to beat the traffic. They tend to speed up and create some speeding issues in those areas and people tend not to punch it through a four-way stop.”
A stop sign on Medical Drive will now control traffic on it entering Somerville Road from the east. Somerville Road traffic will no longer stop as it did for the traffic signal, Prewitt said.
“The police chief and I talked about (the traffic light) and just didn’t think it was necessary,” he said.
Medical Drive connects to a semicircle made by 13th and 14th avenues where many medical offices are located just south of Decatur Morgan Hospital's main campus. Prewitt said much of the traffic to those offices uses Eighth Street Southeast to enter 13th and 14th avenues.
“I don’t think the Medical Drive traffic is as heavy as it probably once was because people usually come off of Eighth because it loops around there,” he said.
Valley Drugs was on the corner of Somerville Road and Medical Drive until March when it moved to the corner of Somerville Road and Eighth Street and changed its name to Valley Pharmacy.
The owner, Leila Speegle, said there was heavy traffic when the business was at the Medical Drive/Somerville Road intersection and that the traffic signal should have remained there.
“Somebody’s going to get hit because they’re not going to know there’s no light,” she said. “Traffic is just so heavy on Somerville Road; I feel like something may happen.”
Speegle said there is still a lot of traffic around that intersection.
“There’s still a lot of clinics and doctors’ offices back there on 13th and 14th so I think it’s still needed because there are offices at that end (of Medical Drive),” she said.
Two of the three intersections received traffic studies; the one on Somerville Road did not, Prewitt said.
“Through the Sixth Avenue (Streetscape) project, Volkert, who’s doing it, looked at the (signals) on Eighth (Avenue) and Prospect, and Eighth (Avenue) and Gordon. Their recommendation was going to be to remove those signals, so we went ahead and did that,” he said.
Prewitt said the three intersections undergoing traffic signal removal are the only ones in the city going through that type of change.
“Doesn’t mean that somewhere down the road that we might not look at some of these others. Might just be neighborhood type traffic signals that might have once been necessary but nowadays might not be as necessary,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(1) comment
Why would studies be done at two intersections and not for the third? Because it is the City of Decatur. While traffic may have been reduced on Medical drive, it hasn't on Somerville Road. Removing the traffic light, and putting up one stop sign is ridiculous. What would have made sense is to have made the intersection a three way stop, key words are making sense, something that is lacking on a regular basis in the River City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.