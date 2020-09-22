A train car derailed near State Docks Road on Tuesday, temporarily blocking the entrance to Gavilon Grain LLC and backing up grain trucks.
Brandy Davis, director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said no assistance was required from her agency.
"I don’t have firsthand knowledge but it seems that there was a minor collision with a sand truck at what sounded like a slow speed and it caused some blockage of the driveway," she said.
A manager at Gavilon said he was not authorized to speak about the incident, but added, "We weren't involved in it and we're not going to get involved in it."
