A veterinary tranquilizer that is increasingly found in illicit drugs is killing users in Morgan County and throughout the state.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said there’s “no doubt” the drug xylazine is present in Morgan County. Chunn said he’s seen three cases of xylazine-related fatalities in Morgan County within the last year.
“People need to be aware of it,” he said. “It’s definitely very dangerous.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a warning last week about the increased presence of xylazine. Users who inject the drug can develop tissue necrosis, the rotting of human tissue, and require amputations, ALEA said.
Xylazine, street name “tranq,” is commonly used for sedating large animals. It can be found in liquid and powder forms and can be mixed with other drugs such as fentanyl, heroine and cocaine, according to ALEA.
A study led by Dr. Joseph Friedman on the spread of xylazine’s involvement in the growing U.S. overdose crisis published in peer-reviewed journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence in 2022 found that xylazine is increasingly involved in overdose deaths across the country and is linked to the proliferation in recent years of illicit fentanyl.
One intravenous drug user in the study spoke of xylazine’s effects on his friends: “They got holes in them, abscesses, basically it’s like the body is rotting. People here are losing limbs like with gangrene.”
The study, which included data from 10 jurisdictions including Jefferson County in Alabama, found a 20-fold increase in xylazine-related overdose deaths from 2015 to 2020 — the last year data was available for all jurisdictions surveyed.
“In 2021, xylazine prevalence grew substantially in Jefferson County, Alabama, reaching 8.4% of overdose fatalities,” according to Friedman.
Drug users interviewed in the study reported improved euphoria and a prolonged high when xylazine was added to fentanyl injections.
The study found fentanyl was the most commonly co-occurring drug involved in xylazine overdoses, followed by cocaine. Data showed xylazine prevalence to be following a similar pattern to the national trajectory of illicit fentanyl, with highest concentrations in the Northeast and spreading west.
Increased soft tissue injuries, including necrosis, with xylazine compared to other recreational intravenous drug use are speculated to be caused by reduced sensitivity to skin injury and localized tissue hypoxemia, or decreased oxygen levels in blood.
Researchers expect growth of xylazine use to have epidemic-like significance in the coming years, not unlike the spread of fentanyl.
“No publicly available data are available from the majority of the country, and we are therefore likely to be vastly underestimating the scope of xylazine entrance to the drug supply in terms of absolute numbers,” Friedman said.
According to the federal National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), experts are concerned that xylazine in the illicit opioid supply may render naloxone, an overdose-reducing drug, less effective in treating overdoses.
Xylazine, which is not an opioid and thus doesn’t respond to naloxone treatment, “can cause drowsiness and amnesia and slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels,” according to NIDA.
Experts still recommend administering naloxone if someone might be suffering drug poisoning, according to ALEA.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said their Drug Enforcement Unit is aware of xylazine, although they have yet to encounter it on the street.
The Decatur Police Department could not be reached for comment.
