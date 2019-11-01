After a 19-month, 66-county tour, “Making Alabama,” a bicentennial traveling exhibit celebrating the state’s history, will open in Decatur on Tuesday.
Featuring visual and audio elements, from collages and interactive tablets to songs and the spoken word, the exhibit presented by the Alabama Humanities Foundation will remain on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. S.E., through Dec. 14, the state’s official 200th anniversary.
Along with the permanent items in “Making Alabama,” the exhibit will include artifacts and documents from the Morgan County Archives and narrative panels explaining the history of Morgan County.
An opening ceremony will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Performing Arts building. The public is invited to attend the free event. Hours to view the exhibit are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday.
