Two large oak trees that dominated a corner of Modaus and Danville roads for decades in Southwest Decatur have been taken down as preparation for a new fire station continues this week.
Priceville Construction Co. has been removing the trees, and demolition of a house on the property will follow. It will become the new $3 million Decatur Fire & Rescue station No. 5 at 2704 Danville Road S.W.
Division Chief Tracy Thornton said most of the trees had to be removed from the 1-acre property across from Austin Middle School.
“We wanted to save two of the old oak trees, but an arborist said both have a lot of deadwood and rot in them,” Thornton said.
The tree removal is part of Priceville Construction’s $17,000 bid to demolish the house. Thornton said the demolition will begin in about a week and is scheduled to be completed in about three weeks.
Thornton said the three shifts of firefighters who work in Station 5 conducted training in the house last week.
“We worked on moving up and down stairs, whether it was removing a downed firefighter or a victim,” Thornton said.
Station 5 is currently farther north on Danville Road at the corner of Presbyterian Drive near Decatur Mall.
On Monday night, Thornton recommended hiring Fuqua & Partners Architects, of Huntsville, as the architectural firm for the fire station. The department chose Fuqua after meeting with four firms.
Thornton said Fuqua’s projects in Decatur include the Cook Museum of Natural Science, Epic Church and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
Councilman Chuck Ard asked CFO John Andrzejewski to work with Thornton on creating a chart that shows what each of the architectural firms offers and their projected fees for the project.
Thornton asked the council to put the resolution to hire Fuqua on Monday’s agenda, but he didn’t get an response.
The City Council approved in November buying the property for the new Station No. 5 for $375,000.
Officials haven't set a timeline for completing the new station.
