Contract tree-trimming crews for Decatur Utilities will work this week along Point Mallard Parkway/Alabama 67, between Country Club and Indian Hills roads.
Starting Tuesday, a crew is scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for four days. Depending on where they are with their work, the outside westbound and eastbound lanes will be closed at times and traffic merged into the inside lanes.
