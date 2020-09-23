Recent tree pruning along Gordon Drive Southeast that displeased some neighborhood residents shows the difficulty of balancing traffic safety and beautification, experts said, but there are trimming methods that are healthier for trees and aesthetically pleasing.
Earlier this month, a Decatur Parks and Recreation crew trimmed branches on about 10 willow oak trees between Eighth Avenue and 10th Avenue across from Delano Park after low-hanging branches were hitting school buses transporting children to and from nearby schools.
Gay Maloney, a Decatur attorney and resident in the historic neighborhood, called the pruning “out of character” for the city crew and wants Parks and Recreation to notify residents before they prune trees in the historic section of town.
“I question the stewardship of the trees the way they were trimmed,” Maloney said.
The city cut the branches hanging over Gordon Drive and did not touch the low branches on the property owners' side of the trees, leaving them looking unbalanced.
Jason Lake, director of Parks and Recreation, said the city can’t do work on private property that would be necessary to encompass both sides of the trees.
He said his department received a work order a couple of weeks ago about school buses hitting the branches along Gordon Drive.
“We sent a crew out to raise the canopy over the road,” he said. “The trees are on the right of way. It is our job to maintain safe driving conditions.”
He said the crew knows its job.
“The city tree crew does it for a living,” he said. “They’re very good at what they do. People need to understand (the city) can’t go on private property to work. The work is being done on the right of way.
"(The city) helped the neighborhood plant those trees," he said.
A group of residents in the Albany neighborhood purchased the trees about 15 years ago with proceeds from its Christmas tour, and they were planted by private contractors or the city, said Barbara Kelly, who lives in the neighborhood. The residents also watered and mulched the trees.
Kelly said she wishes the recent pruning of the willow oaks had been done proportionately.
'Balanced tree'
J.D. Martin, president of Arbor Engineering Inc., in Greenville, South Carolina, and Rhonda Britton, home grounds agent for Morgan County for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said trimming trees over roadways is an age-old issue between municipalities and neighborhoods.
Martin, who has more than 40 years of experience in the business, said Greenville has been in several disagreements with neighborhoods about how trees should be trimmed.
“The willow oak is a strong tree and its limbs grow out 90 degrees from the trunk,” he said. “It tends to hold its limbs high. It’s important to keep the tree balanced. If the tree stays balanced, it has a better chance of surviving and not toppling over in high winds and wet weather. Also, a balanced tree looks better. What (a) city does enhances the trees, the neighborhood, the image of the city.”
Britton, meanwhile, said cities have a responsibility to keep everyone safe.
“The homeowners want the trees to look nice and remain healthy,” she said. “And the city is looking at (low-hanging branches) as liability. The city has a job to do and must keep the children on those school buses safe. … Sometimes when neighborhoods plant trees near a roadway, they don’t think where that canopy will be five, 10, 15 years down the road.
"It’s a fine line, especially in urban areas. Trees are like humans. They have a lifespan and pruning is very important. Pruning will have to be done.”
Both Martin and Britton said the pruning of the branches should be close to the trunk.
“You want to make a good branch collar,” Britton said. “Mostly trim close to the tree’s trunk. Leave a little bump. There’s no reason to put a wound dressing on it.”
Several branches along Gordon Drive were trimmed 2 to 3 feet from the trunk, which is acceptable as a lateral cut, said Lucy Edwards, home grounds agent for Lawrence and Limestone counties for ACES. She said homeowners have a responsibility, too.
"If they want the trimming to look aesthetically pleasing, they'll have to go in and trim the tree all the way around," she said after seeing images of the city's pruning. "The city fixed the (traffic) problem. But it could have been done better. If that's in my front yard, I'm getting a pruning saw and cutting those branches back to the trunk.
"The homeowners should go in and make lateral cuts to reduce the size of the canopy on their side of the tree."
She said some cuts produce adventitious growth, a lot of small growth but not a dominant branch.
"When you prune a tree, you are telling it to grow," she said. "You want it to be healthy."
'Collective parents'
Maloney suggested the city and historic neighborhoods communicate before pruning work is done.
“The neighborhoods and the city are collective parents of the trees,” she said. “Dialogue would be helpful.
“It’s a balancing act (between) the various needs of the city and wishes of those who provide nurturing to those trees,” she said.
The historic section of Decatur has had “a good partnership” with the city over the past 30 years, said Maloney, who has lived in the neighborhood more than 35 years.
“Trees in the neighborhood aren’t just planted and forgotten,” she said. “Their urban canopy is a great asset in a joint mission to beautify our city. Some people from outside of the area are looking at our community and how we care about our city.
"One of the beautiful things in Decatur is the tree canopies. We appreciate Parks and Recreation with what they’ve done with our parks. If we can have a more collective mission, I would like to see us move forward with a collaborative approach when working in the historic neighborhoods and maintain the trees as needed.”
