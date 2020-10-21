An attorney for a Decatur woman charged with her husband’s slaying in the Dunbarton subdivision in 2016 began a defense by telling jurors they would find she was delusional and believed her husband would harm her.
Opening statements were made by the defense and prosecution Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court in the trial of Michelle Owens, 48, who is charged with felony murder in the June 26, 2016, shooting death of her husband, Lawrence Edward Owens, 44, at their 2907 Lenox Drive S.W. home with a .38-caliber revolver.
Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery argued that despite Owens’ plea of not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect, the “insanity defense,” Owens had “the presence of mind to purchase the revolver 10 or 11 days before the shooting” and to buy bullets at a different store.
She also had the “presence of mind” to load the gun and later lock her older son out of the house and also try to keep police from entering the house. The Owens’ youngest son, who was then 7 and is now 11, was at the home and testified later Tuesday.
Vickery said Owens walked up to her husband in the bathroom and shot him once above the mouth with the .38-caliber pistol, killing him “almost immediately.”
Owens still had the .38-caliber revolver in her waistband when police arrived at her home and had a bag packed for herself and her 7-year-old son that was found on top of her husband’s dried blood, Vickery said.
Vickery asked the jury to base their decision on the “entire body of evidence” and find Owens guilty of murder.
Britt Cauthen, one of Owens’ attorneys, said in 36 years of practicing law, he has never submitted the insanity defense in a case before a jury. “This is a serious, serious defense,” he said.
He told jurors that they would hear testimony that three weeks before the shooting, Owens drove to Tennessee and was at a church there when “she started acting out.” He said police were called and Owens was admitted to a mental health facility and diagnosed as psychotic and delusional.
Owens’ husband “didn’t help her get treatment, and that behavior continued right through the morning of June 26,” Cauthen said. “We believe that once you hear the facts of the case, you’ll see she was delusional (and believed) Eddie Owens was going to harm her,” he said.
Owens is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
