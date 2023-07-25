Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested a Trinity man and two Decatur women on charges of trafficking fentanyl and cannabis following the execution of four search warrants Monday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Atlantis Jarman, 34, was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl in addition to resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking cannabis and other drug charges.
Ulonda Marcia Barker, 57, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking cannabis.
Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, 22, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking cannabis.
Police said the Vice/Narcotics Unit searched the 900 block of Hillwood Drive Southwest, the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest, the 100 block of Hudson Road, and the 1200 block of Old Trinity Road in Trinity, with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Trinity Police Department.
The searches turned up approximately one pound of a cocaine/fentanyl mixture, 11 pounds of marijuana, imitation controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and U.S. currency, according to police.
Police said the U.S. currency “was determined to be proceeds from drug sales and seized.”
Three other people were arrested on small possession charges.
Atlantis Jarman remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $331,500 bond, according to police.
Barker was released from Morgan County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
Rexolon Jarman was released from Morgan County Jail on Monday on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
