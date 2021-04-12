A Trinity man was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of first-degree rape.
Brandon Luke Handy, 29, had intercourse with a woman twice Sunday without her consent, according to an affidavit filed today by Decatur police Detective Timothy Pace.
According to Pace, police responded to a criminal trespassing call and the alleged victim said Handy forcibly held her down during the rapes. Handy fled on foot minutes before before police arrived, Pace wrote, but was apprehended near the scene. The location of the rapes was redacted from the affidavit.
Pace was in Morgan County Jail on Monday in lieu of $40,000 bond. Court records also listed a Madison address for Handy.
