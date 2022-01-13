A Trinity man is facing rape and sodomy charges from an alleged incident that occurred April 19 in Southeast Decatur, according to Decatur police.
Police said Cody Wayne Terry, 27, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy Wednesday and was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000.
On April 20, the alleged victim reported she was sexually assaulted by a white male. She received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
During the course of the investigation, Terry was identified as a suspect. On Nov. 9, Terry’s DNA was confirmed to be consistent with the DNA found on the victim, police said.
