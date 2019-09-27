A former Decatur attorney was driving the wrong way Saturday night when he was involved in an accident that left him and three other people dead in southwest Alabama, state troopers said.
Trooper Capt. Will Wright said Brent King, 56, a resident of Fairhope, was driving a 2009 Chrysler Town & Country minivan north in the southbound lane on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette in Baldwin County when it collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, killing the three occupants, a family from Atlanta. They were identified as Joon Hi Song, 80, Chun Hi Song, 78, and Julie Kun Song, 51. All four died at the scene, troopers said.
Wright said the head-on collision occurred at 5:30 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 38 just north of the Rabun Road exit.
According to Decatur municipal court records, King was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance on June 19, 2018, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Alabama 67. Forty days later, King was charged with DUI again, this time in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Troopers have not given any explanation for why King was headed in the wrong direction on the interstate. They have ordered an autopsy of King.
Decatur attorney Buddie “Buzz” Brown practiced law with King from 1997 to 2013.
“It shocked me to hear the news (of his death),” Brown said. “He was always a nice guy.”
Brown said they primarily handled real estate cases.
King practiced law in Decatur from his office on Johnston Street Southeast before moving to Fairhope. He was a 1988 graduate of the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Homewood.
He had two daughters, Susan King Neely of Birmingham and Madeline King of Huntsville, and a son, Brent King Jr. of Huntsville.
His funeral is set for Monday at 1 p.m. at the First Bible Church in Decatur.
