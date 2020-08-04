President Donald Trump said Monday he had fired Tennessee Valley Authority chairman and Decatur resident Skip Thompson, criticizing the federally owned corporation for hiring foreign workers and overpaying its chief executive officer.
Trump told reporters at the White House he was formally removing Thompson and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor. Thompson, who according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings received an annual stipend of $58,650 as chairman, was appointed to the board by Trump in 2017 and has been chairman since 2019.
Trump also removed board member Richard Howorth of Oxford, Mississippi.
Trump urged the TVA board to immediately hire a new chief executive officer who “puts the interests of Americans first." According to SEC documents, CEO Jeff Lyash's annual salary is $445,846, but his total compensation package is worth $8.16 million.
“The new CEO must be paid no more than $500,000 a year,” said Trump, who lacks the authority to remove the CEO. “We want the TVA to take action on this immediately. ... Let this serve as a warning to any federally appointed board: If you betray American workers, you will hear two words: ‘You’re fired.’”
As a federal corporation, TVA receives no taxpayer money. As amended in 2004, the TVA Act directs the board to pay TVA employees, including its CEO, wages that are competitive with private industry in comparable jobs.
The CEO of Alabama Power received executive compensation totaling $8.2 million in 2019, according to a report the company filed this year. According to Energy and Policy Institute, two dozen U.S. utility CEOs received annual compensation packages in 2019 worth over $8 million, with the highest being the Southern Company at $27.9 million.
Trump said the authority was replacing many of its in-house technology workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers.
“All TVA employees are U.S. based citizens,” said authority public information officer Jim Hopson. “All jobs related to TVA’s Information Technology department must be performed in the U.S. by individuals who may legally work in this country.”
“As a federal corporation, TVA’s board members serve at the pleasure of the President,” Hopson added.
As Trump was meeting with workers who would shortly be laid off by the authority, he was passed a note from chief of staff Mark Meadows that said Lyash had called the White House and was promising to address the labor concerns. Some of the attendees, who are set to see their last paycheck at the end of the month, teared up as Trump read the message.
---
Saw ad on Fox
Trump acknowledged he was made aware of the issue after seeing a television ad that aired in prime time on Fox News and was produced by U.S. Tech Workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers.
The group, led by Kevin Lynn, criticized the TVA for furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with H-1B visas. The ad, Lynn said, had an “audience of one," aiming to persuade Trump to stop the TVA from outsourcing much of its information technology division.
Trump made the announcement as he signed an executive order to require all federal agencies to complete an internal audit to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with people from other countries. The White House said the order will help prevent federal agencies from unfairly replacing American workers with lower cost foreign labor.
The order followed the TVA’s announcement that it would outsource 20% of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries. TVA’s action could cause more than 200 highly skilled American tech workers in Tennessee to lose their jobs to foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, according to the White House.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said the TVA doesn't get any taxpayer money and defended the CEO's salary, saying it is in the bottom fourth of what his counterparts earn at other big utilities.
“TVA may have shown poor judgment hiring foreign companies during a pandemic, but, on most counts, it does a very good job of producing large amounts of low-cost, reliable electricity. Residential electric rates are among the 25% lowest in the country, and industrial rates are among the lowest 10%,” Alexander said in a statement. “TVA’s debt is the lowest in 30 years, its pension fund is stronger and TVA leads the country in new nuclear power plants.”
Ray Hardin is CEO of Decatur Utilities, which is part of the TVA system. He worked with Thompson during Thompson's tenure on the DU board, which began in 2011 and ended when he joined the TVA board.
"He came to (the DU board) from the financial sector, but he became very well-versed in utility issues. He was a quick study on everything we deal with in the utility world. We hated to lose him, but I thought he was a very good selection for TVA's board. He's done some really good things for them and provided stable leadership," Hardin said. "This was certainly a surprise."
Hardin said he fears Thompson's termination as chairman stemmed in part from a widespread misunderstanding of how TVA is structured.
"People go in with the impression that TVA is funded with taxpayer dollars, but it's a very different federal organization. It's funded 100% through utility sales. They don't receive any tax dollars," Hardin said. "A lot of the hiccups in the road about TVA come from misunderstandings about how they're structured."
Trump initially questioned Lyash's compensation package in April. Thompson responded with a memo to TVA's 10,000 employees and contractors.
"Our CEO compensation is based on comparisons with the utility industry and is evaluated by independent auditors. That total compensation (for Lyash) ranks in the lower 25 percent of utility peers," he wrote. "... We are fully supportive of (Lyash) and of the entire TVA team. It's unfortunate that ill-informed opinions are now distracting us from our focus on providing reliable power and other vital services during this challenging time."
Hardin said Trump's demand that the TVA CEO make no more than $500,000 is not workable if the utility hopes to attract a talented executive in a highly competitive industry.
"I think it's an unreasonable demand. I think TVA's board has been judicious in trying to be competitive with recruiting quality people, and still pay them in the lower quartile of the market. There's just a misunderstanding of what the market value of those kinds of roles is," Hardin said.
Thompson was elected TVA chair in February 2019 and took over May 19 that year. His term was to run until May 18, 2021.
Thompson was sworn in as a board member in January 2018 after being nominated by Trump on Sept. 21, 2017.
Thompson is president and CEO of Corporate Billing LLC in Decatur. He previously served as president and CEO of First American Bank in Decatur and president and CEO of First Commerce Bank of Huntsville. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and is a graduate of Decatur High.
The TVA was created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers north Alabama, most of Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.