The turtles are out on the town in Decatur.
The 10 bronze turtles that are part of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy junior Lucy Orr’s “Turtles on the Town” display and planned scavenger hunt have been installed along Second Avenue.
“It’s so cool to see my project at this stage," Orr said.
The Decatur City Council agreed in November to let the Parks and Recreation Department install Orr’s 10 bronze turtles on each side of Second Avenue, between the Princess Theatre and High Point Market, to become part of a scavenger hunt for residents and visitors.
Decatur-Morgan County Tourism is sponsoring the bronze turtles, which cost $500 each. Everett Cox, a bronze sculptor at Lowe Mill Arts in Huntsville, created the bronze turtles, 5 inches long and weighing 2½ pounds apiece, from a wax mold.
Each turtle has a detail connected with a historic place or event “that adds to their personality,” Orr said.
For example, one turtle is drinking a milkshake like those that were once sold at Loyd’s Drug Store downtown, while another has a shopping basket to represent the Piggly Wiggly grocery store that once operated on Second Avenue.
Orr, 17, said she has decided to put the history-themed scavenger hunt questions only on the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s website. She decided not to create a flyer or postcard with the questions as she previously planned.
DDRA Executive Director Rick Paler said Thursday he is working with his social media employees and Orr to add the scavenger hunt questions to his website.
“I need to see what Lucy has in mind,” Paler said. “We’ve got so much going on right now it will probably be after the holidays before the questions are posted, but this is definitely another good addition to downtown.”
DDRA is also insuring the turtles against theft or damage.
Orr has said the idea for the turtle project came from a visit to Greenville, South Carolina, where those walking on Main Street can use clues to find bronze mice in the “Mice on Main” scavenger hunt. Orr said she chose turtles for Decatur after visiting the Cook Museum of Natural Science and finding out that Alabama is No. 1 in the country in the number of freshwater turtle species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.