A Tennessee Valley Authority contractor crew is cutting down 20-year-old crepe myrtles alongside Point Mallard Drive Southeast this week because of safety concerns, but the federal agency plans to work with the city on suitable replacements.
The trees are in a right-of-way easement underneath TVA power lines, between the road and the Bill Sims Bike Trail.
Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman, said pedestrians on the trail could be placed in a hazardous situation if the crepe myrtles were to make contact with the power line.
"The crepe myrtles are located underneath the conductors in the transmission line," Fiedler said. “That power line is 161,000 volts, and if that comes into contact with any of those trees it could be a fatality for anyone walking on that trail.”
The right of way is the strip of land immediately below and beside a transmission line. Under an easement, property owners cannot plant or build things in the right of way that could obstruct access to the power lines.
Fiedler said TVA is working with the city on replacing the trees with plants that are suitable for TVA right-of-way easements.
“We’re going to work with the city in identifying replacements to the crepe myrtles,” Fiedler said. “You can plant whatever you want, but if it’s a giant oak tree, we’ll come and we’ll have to take it for safety.”
Decatur Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose District 3 includes the Point Mallard Drive area, said he saw social media posts Tuesday from residents asking why the crepe myrtles were being removed and tried to gather information on TVA's plans. He said the city will work with a horticulturist from TVA to decide what plants will replace the trees.
The crepe myrtles were planted in about 2002 as a city project, according to Lynn Fowler, Decatur's mayor at that time. Fowler said he was not aware of the planting guidelines for TVA right-of-way easements whenever the crepe myrtles were planted.
“That never came up that I was aware of,” Fowler said. “I encouraged (Parks and Recreation then-Director) Jeff Dunlap to plant those trees out there and we were just trying to provide a buffer and also add value to the looks of the trail and the city by putting them up, and we certainly had no intention of trying to create an issue.”
According to tva.com, only low-growing trees and plants are acceptable to plant under a right-of-way easement.
Senator Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, helped plant the crepe myrtles before he was in office and said he did not know why TVA was concerned with the height of the trees because they have reached maturity.
