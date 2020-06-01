Two Decatur men face charges after police say they robbed a victim at gunpoint last week at Busy Bee Gas Station on 19th Avenue Southeast.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the robbers struck the victim on the head with a handgun during the May 25 robbery. Police developed Larri Jonealuis Brown, 21, as a suspect while also obtaining a description for a support vehicle, according to Long.
Long said police performed a stop on the vehicle Saturday and developed the driver, Wjon Joe’l Leach, 19, as an additional suspect in the case and later arrested him. Police then obtained a warrant and arrested Brown on the same day, Long said.
Police charged both Brown and Leach with first-degree robbery with Brown’s bail set at $50,000 and Leach’s set at $30,000, according to Long. Both remained in the Morgan County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.