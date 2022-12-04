Two Decatur road projects could end up behind schedule due to delays in receiving supplies and cold weather.
The Decatur Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved an increase in funding for a Church Street Northeast project at a meeting last week due to an unforeseen water main issue.
Reconstruction of Church Street, east of U.S. 31, will include laying 18-inch-thick pavement to help with the heavy truck traffic at Bunge and and other industries. The paving will go from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue.
Dewayne Hellums, director of transportation planning for MPO, said while crews were working on Church Street, they discovered a problem.
“There was a water main underneath the road, and the water main has to be replaced. That made construction cost go up,” he said.
Curtis Vincent, Alabama Department of Transportation region engineer, said it may be six months before they get a replacement pipe.
“Pipe, power pole, anything with steel, there’s a huge lead time on it. So, like the water main, it may be a six-month procurement,” he said. “If it takes six months to get the pipe to do the work, the whole project is (set back) six months. Can’t do it till the water’s hooked up.”
Hellums said the pipe will not only be replaced but moved deeper under the road. “Hopefully it’ll be under construction sometime this summer.”
The MPO, which Hellums said receives about $2 million in federal funds annually, is paying 80% of the project with a match of 20% from Decatur. The now $2.3 million Church Street project was increased by $575,488. Decatur’s match now comes to $465,865.
Beltline intersections
Decatur City Engineer Carl Prewitt said realignment of the Beltline intersection with Central Parkway is ongoing, and a similar realignment of the Sandlin Road intersection will follow.
“By realigning the turn lanes, it will allow for what’s called a permissive left,” he said. “Once the green arrow goes away, you’ll be able to turn left when it’s clear.”
Rod Ellis, ALDOT region preconstruction engineer, said the project is 25% to 30% complete. Initially, ALDOT anticipated the project would be complete by summer 2023. Ellis said currently it is now difficult to say when work will be completed.
“We’re going into the winter months; weather can impact contractors’ (work),” he said. “If I had to put a date on it, I would say sometime over the summer or toward the fall.”
Decatur’s cost for the project is $202,260 while ALDOT’s cost is nearly $1.8 million. The state’s portion came from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II, funded by the Rebuild Alabama gas tax.
At Thursday’s meeting, MPO members approved awarding a contract to Garver Engineering for a corridor study to look at placing an interchange on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road. Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesman for the North Region, said the study will “examine the feasibility and practicality of adding an interchange.”
Burkett said the study would also “provide an idea of what such an interchange might look like and how much it might cost to construct. It would help determine whether a further study for interchange justification would be worth pursuing.”
Hellums said now that the contract has been awarded, Garver can start the study.
“It’ll probably start in January,” he said. “They’ll be done by the end of the fiscal year (Sept. 30, 2023).”
The total cost of the study is $100,000. Federal MPO funds paid $80,000. A $20,000 match was split between Morgan County, Hartselle and Priceville.
ALDOT has created the Alabama Transportation Infrastructure Bank (ATIB) to help city and county municipalities borrow funds from the state for transportation. ATIB financial adviser Louis Cardinal gave a presentation at the MPO meeting Thursday.
Among the items that can be financed are improvements of roads and bridges, including construction, reconstruction, maintenance and engineering costs. Municipalities must pledge Rebuild Alabama gas tax or other available revenue to repay the funds. Cardinal said cities and counties can receive a combined loan.
The state uses diesel fuel tax and motor vehicle license taxes and registration fees among other funding sources to finance the loans. Cardinal said the state’s capacity is close to $3 billion for the loans. The minimum loan a municipality can receive at this point is $5 million but Cardinal said that may be changed soon to $2.5 million.
Cardinal said ATIB can generally process a loan in 90 days. Bullock and Jefferson counties have received the first two loans and Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission has a pending loan request.
