Two Mexican restaurants on Sixth Avenue face possible closure for failing to pay sales taxes they collected to the city.
Revenue Manager Lori Rosetti presented resolutions on Monday evening to the Decatur City Council to suspend or revoke the business licenses of Las Vias and Tio Juan Mexican grills.
Rosetti told the council in August that Las Vias owner Enrique Salcido made one payment and promised to make the second payment in advance of the Sept. 5 council meeting. However, she said Monday that Las Vias’ first check bounced for lack of funds and she has been unable to reach Salcido for continued payments for the Sixth Avenue location.
Salcido’s employees said Tuesday that their boss was in Mexico and unavailable for comment.
Rosetti said the Las Vias Mexican Grill location on Beltline Road is up to date on its sales tax remittance.
Rosetti said the city has been working with Tio Juan since September 2022 to get the restaurant to remit its sales taxes. Owner Juan Lemus was not available for comment Tuesday.
“We’ve been trying to get them to pay their taxes,” Rosetti said. “There’s been ongoing correspondence. There was a time when they said they were paying to Morgan County instead of the city and, come to find out, that’s not the case.”
Businesses are required to report their gross receipts. The sales tax must be remitted based on those receipts by the 20th of each month while liquor tax revenues must be remitted to the city by the 15th of each month.
Rosetti told the City Council that she doesn’t know what Tio Juan’s gross receipts are for the last year, but, based on previous years’ intakes, she estimated the restaurant’s gross receipts could be as much as $300,000 so far this year.
“We don’t know for sure that’s how much,” she said. “We estimate the years prior. We don’t know if they’re taking in significantly less, which may be why they’re having trouble paying their taxes.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said it’s the first time he’s seen the city seek to revoke the license of two Mexican restaurants at the same time.
“I think we’ve been patient with both of them,” McMasters said. “We always want to try to work with them and leave businesses open when we can, but, if they’re collecting sales tax from the customers and not paying it to the city, that’s not right.”
Rosetti said they always work with businesses who might be struggling to pay the required taxes.
“It’s never our desire to revoke or suspend their business license,” Rosetti said “We want to help them thrive.”
Rosetti urged the owners to come forward so the city could work with them to keep their businesses open. She told the council that one reason they want to work with a business owner is because “if we close them down, we’re not going to get any revenue.”
The City Council will consider the resolutions at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.