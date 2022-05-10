Two new art exhibits are opening at the Alabama Center for the Arts this month featuring works by Guy McClure, Jr. and Tiril Benton.
“Celebrating the Life, Art, and Spirit of Guy McClure, Jr.” opened today in the ACA’s walking gallery and honors the life and memory of the late local artist. There will be a reception at the ACA on May 19 at 5:30 p.m.
On May 16, “stillness in action” will open in the ACA’s main gallery. It will feature paintings by award-winning artist Tiril Benton. This exhibit will remain open until Aug. 1.
Both exhibits are free and open to the public. The ACA is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
