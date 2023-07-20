Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to two residential fires just hours apart, both likely caused by lightning, including one Tuesday evening that displaced the residents of three dozen apartments and another Wednesday morning that killed several pets in a single-family home.
“It jolted me awake,” said Navy veteran Martell Williams, 37, who lives at Wheeler Estates Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane S.W.
Williams said he was lying in bed Tuesday evening when he heard lightning strike Building C where he’s lived since 2014.
“It was so loud — real loud.”
Fire Marshal Jason Jones with Decatur Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the apartment complex at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday.
On arrival, “fire was heavily involved in the attic area, and there was evidence of smoke and fire damage through the electrical system of the north apartments of Building C,” Jones said.
No one was injured in the ordeal, according to Jones.
On Wednesday, Building C remained empty apart from an apartment manager escorting an electrical contractor through the destruction. The manager had come up from Birmingham to assist. She declined to comment on the fire.
The front door of the building was propped open with a rock. A black awning over the threshold bore a designation in white numbers: 1-12.
The siding just underneath the awning was blackened and damaged, as well as the siding near an external light over the second-story stairwell window.
In the north corner of the building, a missing window exposed ripped blinds.
Nearby, an apartment maintenance technician went in and out of a supply shed. A stack of mattresses, presumably destroyed by smoke fumes, stood next to the entrance.
The technician remarked he had only been on the job two weeks: He was called in at 4 a.m. Wednesday for a seemingly impossible task.
In total, residents from 36 units were displaced due to the fire, according to Jones. Electricity had yet to be restored Wednesday. Residents can expect to be displaced “until structural, electrical and fire protection measures can be assessed.”
Williams sheltered inside the Family Life Center at Decatur Baptist Church on Wednesday. Volunteers with the American Red Cross brought a dozen boxes of pizza into the gymnasium of the church at 2527 Danville Road S.W. Several cots were arranged under a basketball hoop.
Williams told his story as he prepared to eat lunch.
“After the lightning strike, I was trying to go back to sleep because I work the next morning,” he said. “Next thing I know I hear banging on the doors — boom, boom, boom — and I could hear it on my next-door neighbor’s, and the next door. Then, my door.
“As soon as he banged, he’s like: ‘There’s a fire.’”
Williams said there was smoke everywhere as he put on clothes and ran outside.
“There was a lot of smoke coming from the roof. As we stood down there a little while longer, I could see smoke come from the door area.”
Williams said residents waited outside the building for about two and a half hours before they were safely escorted back inside to collect some belongings around 1 a.m.
The American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager for north Alabama, Shirley Crutcher, said some of the displaced residents went to hotels early Wednesday.
“We’re here to take them in. This is a temporary shelter," she said of Decatur Baptist. "We know these families want to get back to their regular pattern of living. For now, Decatur Baptist can be their home.”
Lead pastor of Decatur Baptist, Joe McKaig, said the church’s facilities are a designated Red Cross shelter.
“If they’re still displaced by dinner time, (Red Cross) will provide a dinner,” he said. “If they’re displaced through the evening, they’ll provide cots and blankets and a place for them to stay. They’ll have air conditioning and be out of the heat.”
Crutcher said the Red Cross also provides comfort kits, which include toiletries, and toys for displaced families and children.
“We’re here for the long haul,” she said. “Decatur Baptist has been real good. We’ll be here until the shelter isn’t needed.”
McKaig said offering the space is a way for the church to help meet needs in the community.
“We feel it’s important to serve our citizens and serve our city,” he said.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said four to six families are expected to be displaced for a “lengthy” period of time. He said other apartment units will likely be inhabitable once an assessment finds the electrical wiring to be safe.
“We have a very giving community,” Bowling said. “It’s nice to see this type of cooperation and willingness to help (people) in need.”
---
Danville Road fire
Jones said Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to another fire at 5269 Danville Road S.W. near Hartselle at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday.
“One of the owners told the investigator she woke up to the smell of smoke and took a fire extinguisher and tried to utilize that,” Jones said.
Jones said a husband and wife lived at the residence along with “maybe seven” pets.
One of the occupants noted that there were some “issues” with appliances during the lightning storm Tuesday evening, according to Jones.
Jones said, “It’s quite possible that the fire occurred and started earlier in the evening, and they were in the house and didn’t realize anything about it, and they were asleep.”
None of the human occupants were injured in the fire, though Jones said four of the pets died.
Like the Wheeler Estates apartment building, the home suffered heavy damage in the attic area, Jones said. He suspects lightning to be the cause of both fires, but the investigation will remain open until officials confirm the timing and coordinates of lightning strikes.
Jones said residents of the home are being assisted by family while displaced.
“Make sure your smoke detection is in place,” Jones cautioned. “Always have confidence in your system, because that’s what is going to recognize (fire).
“When you get out, stay out. Don’t’ make any attempt to go back inside.”
