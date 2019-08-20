A company with a goal of commercial moon landings on Monday selected the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur, under development in Decatur, as its launch vehicle for a 2021 flight to the moon.
Astrobotic plans to launch its Peregrine lunar lander from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission would be the first operational flight for both the Vulcan and the Peregrine, and would serve as the first of two flights in Vulcan's U.S. Air Force certification process.
The mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which in May awarded Astrobotic $79.5 million to deliver up to 14 NASA payloads to the moon's surface. The Pittsburgh-based company says it also has 16 other customers who plan to launch payloads on the missions.
The NASA CLPS payload program, focused on science and technology payloads, is designed as a predecessor to the agency's Artemis program, which has as its goal the placing of astronauts on the moon by 2024 and eventually to establish a sustained human presence there.
NASA announced last week that the lunar lander for the Artemis program will be developed at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
"Our rockets have carried exploration missions to the moon, the sun and every planet in the solar system, so it is only fitting that Vulcan Centaur's inaugural flight will lead to the return of Americans to the lunar surface," said Tony Bruno, ULA's chief executive officer, in a press release.
The mission would be the first lunar lander from U.S. soil since Apollo, and Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said in a press release "it will be a historic day for the country and commercial enterprise."
It was the second announcement this month from a company opting to use the Vulcan.
Sierra Nevada Corp. on Aug. 14 selected the rocket to launch the company's Dream Chaser space plane on robotic cargo missions to the International Space Station for NASA.
The Vulcan, a successor to the Atlas V rocket, is being produced at ULA's 800-employee facility on Red Hat Road.
