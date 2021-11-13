A lawsuit filed in federal court Friday against United Launch Alliance alleges that the company violated a recently passed state law and federal laws when it denied employees' requests for exemptions from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys with the Birmingham-based Alabama Center for Law & Liberty (ACCL) on behalf of five employees at ULA's Decatur plant. The complaint alleges that ULA denied requests for both a religious and medical exemption submitted by one employee, religious exemption requests submitted by three of the employees and a medical exemption request by the fifth.
According to the complaint, each of the employees seeking a religious exemption did so because the vaccine "was manufactured and/or tested on cell lines derived from stem cells of aborted fetuses." One of the requests for a medical exemption was based on the fact that the employee already had antibodies that protected her from COVID, and the other was based on an unspecified medical condition.
The state law which the complaint alleges ULA violated went into effect Nov. 5, after each of the employees had requested an exemption from the vaccine mandate, but according to the lawsuit they each renewed their exemption requests after Nov. 5.
The law provides employees the ability to appeal to an administrative law judge denials of exemption requests, and prohibits employers from terminating an employee for failure to take the vaccine until the appeal is resolved.
The complaint also alleges that ULA's denial of the exemption discriminated against the employees based on their religion and medical condition in violation of federal laws.
The lawsuit also requests certification as a class action that would include "a class of all ULA employees based at ULA's Decatur, Alabama, facility who have requested or will request accommodations from ULA's vaccine mandate," and who have those requests denied.
ULA had not filed a response to the lawsuit in court and did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
The Machinists union at ULA filed grievances last month on behalf of its members who were denied exemptions.
“We’ve got active grievances on file for all the employees that have been (placed on leave) from ULA,” said Matt Griggs, the union’s representative.
Griggs said that union employees who refused to get vaccinated and did not file any exemptions are on an “official separation from the company.”
Union member Hunter Creger is one of the plaintiffs in the case. He said he was escorted out of ULA on Oct. 27 after being involved in a protest against the vaccine mandate in front of the Decatur plant the day before. Creger on Friday said he has not heard from the company since Oct. 27.
“They haven’t answered any of my questions about why I was suspended,” Creger said. “I brought up the new state bill that was passed, and they seemed to be under the impression that that doesn’t apply to them.”
Creger said salaried employees that refused the vaccination and did not file for exemptions have been terminated.
“There were several that weren’t union employees, so they’ve been processed out,” Creger said. “I know they went in for their exit interview and they were told that no matter what they said, they would be placed on a resignation status.”
Matthew Clark, an attorney for ACLL, said that because ULA enforced a vaccine mandate before the Biden administration did by executive order, the company is subject to state laws.
“It’s not completely certain that federal law would preempt the state law here,” Clark said. “There is an argument to be made that state law would prohibit companies like ULA from entering into new contracts (with the federal government) that would abridge the rights of their employees.”
The executive order required, among other things, that contracts between the federal government and contractors include language requiring the contractor to mandate that its employees get vaccinated. Most of ULA's launch business is with the federal government.
Clark said the next step in the lawsuit is to find out when the defendants entered the new contracts.
“We’ll have to wait and see what they can prove,” Clark said.
ULA CEO Tory Bruno announced the company's mandate in August, requiring employees to get vaccinated starting on Sept. 1. President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccines for employees was issued Sept. 9.
Bruno on Aug. 20 said on Twitter, "I took this decision with great reluctance. The much higher transmissibility of the Delta variant has affected operations at the Cape & in Decatur. Without this action, we would be unable to hold our mission commitments or help keep teammates safe who cannot be vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.