A director at the University of North Alabama is the sole Alabamian among top candidates selected by a search firm for Decatur development director, a position that becomes vacant today.
Sarah McKee, of GovHR USA, is handling the search to fill the vacancy created by Wally Terry's retirement. The city is paying GovHR up to $35,000 for the search.
At a City Council work session this week, McKee said 56 applicants from around the country and “several from Alabama” applied after she did a national search through websites that focus on planning and economic development.
She said she chose seven Tier 1 candidates after video interviews and background checks. She made the final choices after consulting her coworkers who do similar searches and may have dealt with some of the applicants.
Charles Nathan Willingham, director of grants and sponsored programs at the University of North Alabama, is the lone “Tier 1” candidate from Alabama. Willingham recently was the runner-up for NARCOG executive director, a position located in Decatur. A certified planner, he has written zoning codes and worked on downtown redevelopment, McKee said.
The other Tier 1 candidates are:
• Darwin Watson, special projects consultant, Prairie Real Estate Group, Benton Harbor, Michigan. He worked as Benton Harbor Public Works and Utilities chief of staff after working as the town’s city manager. He helped Benton Harbor recover, after Whirlpool reduced its presence in the city, by converting to a tourism/arts-based economy, McKee said.
• Rinkey Singh, senior programs manager, Walmart Inc., Bentonville, Arkansas. She is a certified city planner who would like to get back into public work. She has experience drafting ordinances in a previous job with a county commission. She also worked in Canada in a large metro area, McKee said.
• Chandler Poole, former director of community and economic development, Rock Island, Illinois. He was asked to resign from Rock Island because a new mayor wanted to make a change. Rock Island is close to the same size as Decatur, and his role was much like the position for which he is a candidate, McKee said. He has extensive experience in economic development, McKee said. He previously worked in West Lafayette, Indiana, home of Purdue University. He helped form tax increment financing districts to attract Rolls Royce to West Lafayette, she said.
• Michael Nagy, former business development manager, Bureau Veritas — North America, Kennesaw, Georgia. He is former town manager in a small town. He has experience in economic development, building and inspection, and landfill operations. He was asked to resign from his most recent job because there was a change in administration, McKee said.
• Robert Long, former vice president of economic development, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce/Forsyth Forward, Cumming, Georgia. He was recently released from his job and is now unemployed. He has extensive experience in economic development planning and technology, McKee said.
• Dennis Jarvis II, economic development director, Vance Economic Development Commission, Henderson, North Carolina. McKee said he works for a small community and “would like to move to a bigger situation.” He’s strong in economic development and grant writing but doesn’t have much experience in building and inspections, she said.
McKee said she was particularly impressed with Long, Poole, Singh and Willingham.
“They have a mix of experience that I think you would love a lot,” McKee said. “They’ve been exposed to enough that I think they can meet the challenges.”
There were five Tier 2 candidates and all but one “weren’t quite ready or the experience was lacking in some area,” McKee said.
That one candidate asked for too much money based on the advertised salary range, which is $77,053 to $117,246, she said.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she was impressed with the feedback and choices provided by McKee.
“There were several promising candidates,” Hill said. “I look forward to getting to know them by video chat or in person.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said the City Council will hold video conference interviews or public in-person interviews at an undetermined date, depending on limitations related to the coronavirus pandemic.
