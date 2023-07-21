United Launch Alliance expects to finish construction by January on two buildings that will nearly double its launch rate and production, helping it deploy Amazon's planned system of internet satellites.
The additional buildings are being constructed on ULA’s Decatur plant site at 1001 Red Hat Road.
The company held a ground-breaking ceremony Oct. 27 for the company’s new $317 million warehouse and an additional factory facility.
“The $317 million investment is the total investment being made to support the increased launch rates for both commercial and government customers,” ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said last week.
Jeremy Nails, Morgan County Economic Development Association president and CEO, said the additions solidify ULA’s place in the community.
“Every time a company invests that much money into an existing facility, that’s a good thing,” he said. “It secures the jobs, it secures ULA’s presence here in Decatur for the long term. It means this is a good place to do business. We just appreciate them doing it here instead of somewhere else.”
Tom Polk, development services manager for the Decatur Building Department, said ULA obtained permits for construction of both buildings in November.
“There are two projects. One is for Beyond Gravity, which used to be RUAG, and they make the fairings for the rockets,” Polk said. “They used to be inside the building with ULA.”
Switzerland-headquartered Beyond Gravity's payload fairings serve as drag-reducing nose cones.
Polk said the Beyond Gravity building will be 258,971 square feet and 83 feet tall. The city started making foundation inspections, he said, in December.
The second building is a ULA warehouse that will be 292,141 square feet, Polk said. The building's height will vary.
“This one has kind of like a stepped roof,” he said. "The highest part is 79 feet.”
Polk said the city started making foundation inspections on the warehouse building in February. He said Turner Construction of Huntsville is constructing both buildings.
“It is anticipated that the construction of the two new buildings would be completed in January 2024,” Rye said. “Turner has maintained and held a construction schedule and timeline even with the storms that hit Decatur.”
An EF1 tornado Jan. 12 damaged homes and businesses in the Trinity area and along Alabama 20 near the ULA site.
ULA's $317 million investment is not just for the new buildings, Rye said.
“$165 million is for the two new facilities and equipment, Beyond Gravity payload fairing production and ULA’s Integrated Material Center (warehouse),” she said. Furthermore, she continued, “$152 million is ULA’s investment in new and additional capabilities within the existing 1.6 million-square-foot factory and those will be complete in the year 2025.”
Rye said the buildings will greatly improve ULA’s production.
“The capital investment by ULA will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate and manufacturing capacity, including the 47 launches for Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Beyond Gravity, a major supplier to ULA, will provide 38 payload fairings for the Vulcan rocket which will be utilized for the project,” she said. “With the addition of ULA’s record-setting commercial contract with Amazon, the new equipment and construction will enable a rate increase that supports our existing government missions as well as our growing commercial market.”
ULA is making modifications to its Vulcan Centaur rocket which will be used to help Amazon launch a constellation of 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites in Project Kuiper. The first flight of the Vulcan Centaur, development of which began in 2014, is scheduled for later this year after numerous delays.
Nails said the increased production ULA will see is just another positive for the area.
“They’ve been here for almost 20 years and the more their business ramps up, the better the community is in terms of long-term investment, the job creation and their commitment to Decatur, Alabama,” he said.
There are currently over 700 ULA employees at the Decatur plant, Rye said.
“The investment will result in the creation of approximately 200 jobs at Beyond Gravity,” she said.
Nails said the additional jobs will be good for the area.
“ULA’s adding another 50 (jobs) then Beyond Gravity’s going to add another 200 over the next couple years,” he said. “That just reinforces their decision to be here in our community.”
