United Way of Morgan County plans to increase outreach efforts and implement a research and data-driven approach to helping the community through a new three-year strategic plan, according to President and CEO Kathleen Ross.
“Change is scary for most people,” Ross said. “But it’s a necessary change and a very positive change. I think (people) need to look forward to it and see this as a good thing for the community.”
Board member Joe Holmes will lead the team that decides how best to present details of the new strategy to the community. He plans to share details with key community leaders and agency heads after his team meets in early August.
“They’ll be in the loop as soon as we’re able to have enough to really bring them up to speed,” he said. “We just don’t want to jump the gun and put something out there that we don’t have fully fleshed out yet. It will be a different landscape, though.”
Holmes said the new strategy will be “more data, more metric-driven."
“The biggest thing that will come out of this is measuring outcomes and being able to say: that worked; that’s not working, let’s tweak how we’re doing that. So, it’s a living process,” he said.
Ross said the new approach will help attract new funding streams and grant money.
“Right now, all the agencies do their own outcomes,” she said. “It’s hard to take outcomes from 29 agencies and say, to a grantor, ‘This is the change we’ve made in the community.’”
Ross said, in the past, grant money has been a relatively insignificant source of funding. She expects new funding will come to United Way from foundations and federal and state sources. Workplace fundraising campaigns will continue.
“If we keep (workplace campaign funding) stable, then those grants — if we go from minimal grant support to significant grant support — that’s going to bring a lot of resources into the community to do the work, to make the impact that we want to make,” she said.
Holmes said the new strategy is also aimed at individual donors.
“When you can really show (people) tangible results, that makes them more comfortable giving of themselves,” he said. “There’s so many options now with people to give that they want to see: what’s my dollar doing.”
Holmes said data will be pulled from various sources, such as partner agencies, schools and the state.
Where there are gaps in data, United Way will reach out and conduct surveys and hold talking sessions with the community.
“I think a lot of our workplace campaign this year will be fact-finding,” Ross said. “It will be a dual-purpose thing where we can go and say, ‘This is what we’re currently doing, this is what we plan to do, here’s how you can help us: You can participate in the campaign and here’s a survey.’”
Ross said United Way intends to work with the same group of partner agencies for the upcoming grant season.
“All of those agencies will be eligible to participate in anything we do going forward, but so will others,” she said. “We will open it up so that anyone can help us achieve those goals.”
Many partner agencies received roughly 40% less grant money from United Way for 2023-2024 compared to the previous year. Ross said previous grant distributions relative to pledged money were unsustainable moving forward. United Way had tried to avoid reducing grants during the COVID years to minimize pressure on partner agencies.
“Our community volunteers are the ones who decide (funding),” Ross said. “They look at these and say, ‘That’s our money, we don’t want to spend our money like that.’ So, there are reasons that agencies receive less from one year to the next.”
Another reason some agencies may have received less funding is due to programs operating outside of Morgan County.
“Some of the agencies were told if you provide the service in Morgan County, come back to us, we’ll reconsider your proposal,” Ross said. “But we can’t fund programs outside of Morgan County.”
Ross and Holmes said additional funding allocations are possible for 2023-2024 if a program has a particular need and the money is there. United Way’s fiscal year runs from July through June and workplace payroll deductions are gathered January through December.
“It’s all determined by those pledges coming in,” Holmes said. “There’s a lot of factors that drive that.”
Ross said United Way’s new plans will ensure it stays a vital part of the community for the long term.
“Instead of looking at partner agencies, we’re looking at Morgan County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.