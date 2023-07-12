Decatur City Schools' plan to put all pre-kindergarten classes in one location is moving forward with bids being accepted for construction of a building for the program and officials hoping work starts by the end of August.
The 32,000-square-foot First Class Pre-K Center planned on West Decatur Elementary School’s campus would hold close to 400 students with about 50 staff members, and it would have the capability for expansion by four classrooms at a time.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said one reason for building a pre-K center is to accommodate the school system’s expanding pre-K program.
“Also, to get more consistency with pre-K,” he said. “When you’ve got it spread out over 12 elementary schools it gets very difficult to monitor. Plus, we felt it would be more comfortable for parents because you’ve got your 4- or 5-year-old in a building with just 4- or 5-year-olds rather than fifth graders.”
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said all of the system's pre-K programs are now housed in elementary schools. She said administrators thought by building a center it would help the teachers on many levels.
“They are able to have professional conversations with each other, they’re able to share ideas more readily,” Evans said. “When you have more than one person on a grade level, it makes what you can do better. That’s one of the reasons why, just for the professional growth.”
Evans said looking at the center long term, it will benefit the entire community.
“By putting our pre-K students in one building and having all of our teachers who teach pre-K in that same building, (it) allows us to provide cutting edge professional development for them, allows them to … have professional conversations with people who teach the same thing as they teach,” she said. “I just think it’s going to be a win-win for students, teachers and parents.”
Michele Gray King, Decatur school board president and District 1 member, said pre-K is “important because it helps the whole child and not just the educational aspects.” She said having all the pre-K programs in the same facility provides continuity.
“If all pre-K classes are under one roof and under one administrator, they will all have the same curriculum and same vision learning the same thing,” King said. “Teachers will be able to plan and collaborate with one another.”
Douglas said the center will allow DCS to service more pre-K students. The center will have 22 classrooms and each of the 20 current pre-K classes has 18 students, he said.
“We felt like pre-K has been proven to be very impactful in kids’ lives,” Douglas said. “So, the more kids we can get in pre-K and the better our pre-K center the better we’re going to be as a district.”
King said pre-K is important to give students a head start and have them prepared.
“Those that don’t attend pre-K will start off behind,” she said. “Those students that are behind tend to stay behind or have a hard time catching up which leads to poor self-esteem and discipline problems which then becomes problems for all.”
The center will be built in anticipation of adding on, Douglas said.
“The way it’s built, you can expand in four-classroom increments,” he said. “We’ll be able to add two more with the building of the new pre-K center. Then, if we ever wanted to expand the pre-K center you can build four classrooms at a time.”
Besides classrooms, the center will have a multipurpose room, motor skills room, commercial kitchen and office space. There will also be a storm shelter located outside that can be utilized by the pre-K center, West Decatur Elementary and the community.
“It will be free-standing because that was cheaper,” Douglas said. “Plus, we wanted that community around there to have access to a storm shelter.”
The center will be a long building located southeast of West Decatur Elementary, which is at 708 Memorial Drive S.W. The new center will face Fourth Street Southwest. Bids will be accepted until Aug. 3, and Douglas said construction should begin at the end of August.
“They say it’ll take about a year,” he said. “Construction projects rarely run on time.”
Douglas said it should be completed sometime during the 2024-2025 school year and officials would have options of when to move programs into it.
“If it’s open in time, then you start the school year” in the new building, he said. “If it’s not, then you determine, hey, when do we want to do this? Also, pre-K doesn’t necessarily have to run the same schedule as the rest of your schools, but we’ll jump off that bridge when we get there.”
Douglas said officials are studying how students would arrive and depart from the center.
“We currently don’t provide transportation; that’s a discussion we’re currently having,” he said. “Currently the plan would be to drop their kid off.”
Some parents, Douglas said, have been concerned about having to drive farther to drop their kids off.
“Decatur has a long history of kind of a neighborhood school model,” he said. “But we feel like the quality we can put out and having it all under one roof, brand new building with safety and HVAC, it’s safer. We feel like it was worth driving a little bit farther.”
King said it is not currently in the plan to provide transportation.
“However, it’s not to say that we won’t entertain it in the future.”
Douglas said the classes would remain separated by schools.
The center has been in the works for three years, Douglas said, but the financial aspect of the project was a hurdle.
“We’re thinking it’s going to be about $14 million,” he said. “We’re going to utilize some of our federal funds and then hopefully we’re going to apply for the lieutenant governor matching grant. So funding was really the biggest issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.