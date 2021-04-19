An Athens man died Monday in a wreck at U.S. 31 and Alabama 20, according to Decatur police.
Kelvin Pride, 52, of Athens, was pronounced deceased on the scene after a 3 p.m. collision with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
