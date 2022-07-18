A 34-minute power outage in the downtown area that affected 3,000 Decatur Utilities customers may have been caused by balloons, according to a DU spokesman.
Mylar balloons were in a power line near Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, spokesman Joe Holmes said, and possibly knocked out a breaker, disabling several substation circuits.
The outages were east of Sixth Avenue Southwest, north of Eighth Street Southwest and in Northwest Decatur near West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue.
Several traffic signals were out due to the outage. Power went out at City Hall during a council meeting.
"Never fly balloons or kites near power lines," Holmes said.
