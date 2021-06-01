The driver of one vehicle involved in a three-vehicle wreck this morning on westbound Alabama 20 was taken to Huntsville Hospital by a First Response ambulance, said Decatur Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Nathan Springer.
The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler, occurred just before 8 a.m. west of Calvary Assembly, Springer said. He did not know the extent of the driver’s injuries.
