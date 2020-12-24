UPDATE: Alabama 20 has reopened, according to Decatur police.
Original story:
Eastbound lanes on Alabama 20 at State Docks Road are temporarily shut down due to a two-vehicle wreck, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Westbound traffic on Alabama 20 is down to one lane, police said.
Police advise drivers to seek an alternate route at this time.
