Two more Morgan County residents have died of COVID-19, according to an official with the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the total to four.
"It's not on the (ADPH) dashboard at this point, but soon you will find out that Morgan County has had two more deaths," Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said at a press conference this morning. "That is tragic. I want to say my heart goes out to these two families." The dashboard is an ADPH website that tracks cases and deaths throughout the state.
Smith said there are 20 COVID-19 patients at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
ADPH data released this morning still reported Morgan County as having two COVID-19 deaths. Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said earlier this month that there is sometimes a lag time before deaths show up in ADPH data.
"While the process is as expedient as possible, there can be periodic delays due to obtaining medical records or other information," she said.
As of this morning, ADPH reported that Morgan County has had 775 residents test positive for the coronavirus, up 16 from the previous day. In the last 14 days, 331 cases have been reported.
The percent of positive tests is also rising in the county, reaching 10.74% over the last 14 days. Statewide, the percentage of positive tests over the last 14 days is 9.61%.
As of Monday morning, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 23 COVID-19 inpatients. Sixteen of those were in the intensive care unit and seven were on ventilators, according to David Spillers, CEO of the Huntsville Health System, which includes Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Statewide as of this morning, there had been 30,670 positive coronavirus tests and 854 deaths. The death count increased by 23 since the data released Monday. Another 10 deaths were labeled as "probable" this morning, meaning ADPH had not completed investigating the deaths to confirm that COVID-19 was the cause.
Morgan County recorded its first COVID-19 death May 12 and its second June 12.
Some people infected with the coronavirus have no symptoms, but can unwittingly spread it to others. Smith said she's frustrated that the disease is having an enormous impact on some, while others decline to take basic steps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.
"A lot of businesses have gone under," Smith said. "A lot of folks have lost jobs, particularly in the food service industry. A lot of loved ones, particularly in nursing homes, don't get visited by the people that they love. There's a lot of helplessness, a lot of homelessness. And all we're asking is to please wear a mask. Well geez, is it that hard?"
In addition to wearing masks, Smith said people should practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
