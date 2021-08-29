A “refresh” of a market-based pay study for city employees is needed as Decatur continues to fall behind wages paid by other comparable cities, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said last week at a Personnel Board meeting.
At a cost of $37,000, Sandlin said Condrey & Associates, of Athens, Georgia, is willing to update a study the company did for Decatur in 2016 and then updated in 2018.
The original study, which cost the city $64,000, recommended city employees receive annual market-based pay raises to keep Decatur in line with other comparable cities like Athens, Florence, Hartselle, Hoover, Huntsville, Madison and Tuscaloosa.
However, city employees received only one cost-of-living raise of 1.5%, and there haven’t been any market-based pay increases in the past five years.
“Our pay scale lost relevance (in comparison with the job market),” Sandlin said. “It’s important that we stay consistent" with the pay rates of nearby comparable cities.
Sandlin said raises are in the proposed fiscal 2022 budget for Decatur Fire & Rescue and the Police Department, but she would like to hold off on market-based pay increases recently requested by Environmental Services and Community Development.
Personnel Board member Suzie Wiley said the city doesn’t need to spend more money on a pay study. She also said a city like Madison isn’t a good comparison because it only has 320 employees and Decatur has 508.
“We all know we need to raise the salaries, so why do we need to spend $37,000 on something we already know?” Wiley said at Thursday's meeting. “I would rather give the money to Police or Fire departments. We need to start running the city like a business.”
Sandlin said a market-based pay study would give the city an “objective” look at employee pay.
“It takes the bias out of any decision,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said she expects the pay study will show the city “has challenges” and a lot of the city employees are way behind the market, but some are getting paid at competitive rates in comparison to employees in other cities.
Sandlin proposed, in conjunction with updating the pay study, adding two clauses to the city’s wage and salary administration procedures.
First, she wants to add a line that says, “Merit increases and market adjustments are not an entitlement under the law.”
Sandlin said she wants to continue these pay increases but employees must understand that raises are not automatic.
To go along with this provision, she also proposed adding a sentence that says, “All decisions affecting wage, benefits or other compensation must be reviewed and approved by HR and the Personnel Board."
The Personnel Board plans to review Sandlin’s proposals and then vote on them at its September meeting.
