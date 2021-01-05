A Decatur man escaped police custody Tuesday afternoon after being charged with first-degree assault involving a shooting on Dec. 29, Decatur police said.
Decatur police arrested Mario Deshawn Kellogg, 43, 408 11th Ave. S.W., on Tuesday morning, but while in route to be examined at the hospital for a preexisting injury, he escaped.
Police searched at a home on 11th Avenue Southwest in an effort to locate Kellogg but were unsuccessful.
Kellogg now has an active warrant for third-degree escape.
Anyone who has information about Kellogg's whereabouts is asked contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Police responded to a shooting call about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 near the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and Third Street. During the investigation, police discovered the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. They said a bystander was shot in the leg and a dog was injured in the incident.
