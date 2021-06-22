Decatur police said the suspect in the shooting death of a Huntsville man, who died at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Sunday morning, surrendered to authorities Tuesday
Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, is believed to be the gunman who fatally shot Viet Truong, 44, outside of the Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest.
Stephens surrendered at about 6 p.m. at Executive House Apartments and was charged with capital murder, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
