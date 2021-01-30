UPDATE: Decatur police said this morning that Jessica Freeman Britton has been safely located.
***
A Decatur woman is missing, and police are asking the public to assist in locating her.
Police said Jessica Freeman Britton, 38, was reported missing Thursday. They said she was last seen Monday. The police report said she has a medical condition that requires constant care.
Anyone with information pertaining her location is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
