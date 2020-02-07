Decatur police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left one person dead at a residence at 349 Herring Road, said police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Long said Friday afternoon that one suspect was in custody. The shooting was an isolated incident, she said.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said that the victim was a 22-year-old man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Chunn was taking the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Long said police were responding to the scene after a 911 call was received at about 3:35 p.m. about a robbery, and another 911 call was made to report a shooting.
The name of the victim and the suspect weren’t released. No information was available on how many times the person was shot or the type of weapon used.
