One man was injured in a shooting at Parkway Place Apartments in Southwest Decatur this afternoon, according to Decatur police.
Police received a call on the shooting at 3:14 p.m., and they have identified Bryant Swoopes as a suspect. A warrant was issued for Swoopes' arrest, and police said he is now in custody.
Police said one shot was fired. The victim sustained injuries to his leg and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
