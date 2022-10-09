The renovated waterfowl observation building and a new outdoor photography blind at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Visitor's Center area should open in November after undergoing more than seven months of construction, an official said.
A new hiking trail to the east of the center also is on track to open next month, but renovations on the visitor's center off Alabama 67 in Decatur will not be completed before spring 2023.
The renovations and construction began March 13 as part of a $5.4 million project paid for by a federal grant approved almost four years ago, according to Refuge Manager Ricky Ingram. He said they have been battling supply chain issues while trying to finish work by next month.
“It’s been very hard to get some materials timely,” Ingram said. “For instance, windows for this visitor center … from the date of ordering, you’re six months out with windows and doors. Contractors are all booked up because this is a booming area and then you throw in all the COVID stuff before that. We’ve had a lot of delays but we’re going pretty good now.”
On Wednesday, a construction crew was doing siding work on the new 500-square-foot outdoor photography blind with 13 windows overlooking acres of fields. The blind is located just south of the visitor center.
“They’ve been doing finishing touches on the photo blind and that’s really going to be something our wildlife photographers will be interested in because it will provide a covered photo blind that doesn’t have glass in the windows, essentially,” said park ranger David Young.
Ingram said the photography blind will be able to hold up to 30 people at once.
“All these fields out here will be full of cranes around November so that’s why we’re shooting to open some of these facilities on Nov. 1,” Ingram said. “I can’t promise anything, but that’s what we’re hoping.”
Ingram said previously, wildlife photographers did not have a proper location to shoot photography at the refuge. He said he hopes the new photography blind will attract more wildlife photographers and enthusiasts to the 35,000-acre refuge, which sees an average of 600,000 visitors a year.
Young said their main goal was to have the observation building, photography blind, and trail open in time for the annual Festival of the Cranes on Jan. 13-15 that celebrates the thousands of sandhill cranes and about a dozen whooping cranes that winter at the refuge each year. He said the visitor's center itself will not be open until “possibly” next spring along with a new outdoor education pavilion that will be located near the visitor's center parking lot.
“That will be used for school visits and environmental education programming,” Young said.
Ingram said the renovated visitor's center will have a larger book store, and a large handicapped-accessible ramp will be paved leading up to the front door. The center will also have a larger remodeled indoor classroom, so staff will be able to teach more groups of students with the addition of the education pavilion.
“We’ll have our staff taking school groups outside here for various programs and things,” Ingram said. “We can have one group in the indoor classroom and one group in the pavilion and we’ll be able to give more in-depth instruction to the students with an extra classroom.”
Young said a new hiking and biking trail will be built on existing roads at the refuge and should open shortly after the observation building and photography blind are complete. The winding five-mile trail, located east of the visitor center near the main entrance, is paved with fine gravel to make bike travel smoother.
Ingram said the Flint Creek Nature Trail boardwalk and fishing pier on the other side of Alabama 67 from the visitor's center remain open.
"Basically, the rest of the 35,000 acres is open for hiking, canoeing, boating, and bicycling just like it is every year," Ingram said.
Ingram said all trails at the refuge are currently open except for the Atkeson Cypress Trail beside the Visitor Center and said he does not know when it will reopen. He said the parking lot at the visitor's center will open next month.
