Eight months after installing the first litter grates and six months after adding litter traps, Decatur has had mixed success with the devices and continues to experiment with them to reduce the amount of trash flowing in the city's creeks and drainage ditches.
The city bought 10 grates last year for $50,000, and it budgeted about $50,000 in fiscal 2020 for additional grates.
“We’ll probably be able to put out another 10 to 15,” said City Engineer Carl Prewitt. “It’s hard to say because the bigger grates cost more.”
The Sanitation Department is in charge of emptying the grates, and Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry said the grates have been successful so far. They’re particularly effective at catching plastic bottles, and they don’t fill up so fast with trash that they back up the water to cause flooding.
“We usually end up emptying them every eight to 10 days,” Terry said.
The Litter Gitter is a device made of netting, rope, PVC pipe and pool noodles to catch litter as it flows through the city’s creeks and drainage ditches.
Osprey Inc., the company that makes the device, is leasing two traps to the city for $30,000, loaning a third as an experiment and providing emptying services.
Osprey owner Dan Bates said they’re upgrading the traps to aluminum after having mixed results in the first six months of the initial year in Decatur.
There have been a few problems, with the water being too swift in some places. They’ve also had sabotage. In eight cases, vandals cut the traps' ropes, and in one someone pulled up a stake.
“We’ve had some success, but not every project is going to be perfect,” Bates said.
He said the public should respect Osprey's traps because the company has permission from the city to place a trap on city property, such as at Wilson Morgan Lake, and it also received the OK from the owner of private property to put a trap in a drainage ditch near Point Mallard Drive.
Bates said his crews are cleaning out the traps almost weekly. He said they always clean out the trap right after a major rain event.
“Rickey Terry’s crew has been good in picking up the trash we collect on the following day,” Bates said.
Osprey has collected 2,029 pounds of trash, including 400 pounds of items that could recycled, in the initial six months from Decatur creeks: Black Branch in Point Mallard, Clark Spring Branch at Wilson Morgan Lake and Dry Branch Creek in Northwest Decatur.
“We’ve got 32 sites in cities like Decatur, Birmingham, Atlanta, Carrollton County, Foley and Charlotte, North Carolina,” Bates said. “What we’re seeing in Decatur is about the same as we’re seeing elsewhere.”
While various Decatur departments take care of the grates, keep drainage ditches flowing, empty trash cans and remove leaves, limbs and debris left for pickup, there’s not a department that focuses solely on cleaning up the city.
Some cities and counties employ a director and some employees in a department that are commissioned to keep the city clean. For examples, Huntsville has the Green Team, while Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is funded with $200,000 from the city of Albany and Dougherty County in Georgia.
“I would like to partner with the (Morgan) County Commission and create a department like they have in Albany,” said Decatur Council President Paige Bibbee.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he doesn’t know if creating a department is fiscally possible for Decatur.
“I do think we need a community quarterback that works full-time to develop a plan and implement it,” Bowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.