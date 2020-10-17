A UPS employee was expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the leg, Decatur police said.
Officers responded at about 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Thomas Drive Southwest, Decatur police said Saturday. Officers determined that a UPS worker has been shot in the leg by an acquaintance.
Police said the incident was isolated and had no corporate connection to UPS.
The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.
The case was still under investigation.
