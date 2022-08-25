Decatur's first upscale town home rental property development is planned next to the Target-anchored shopping center on Point Mallard Parkway.
Athens developers Jimmy Bryan Construction and partner Riverstone Capital Group want to build up to 100 town homes and five retail spaces on 30 acres where the Morgan County Board of Education offices once stood.
Sam Bryan, who co-owns Jimmy Bryan Construction with his father Jimmy Bryan, said their Decatur development will be a gated community that’s similar to their Athens development, Canebridge Place.
“This will be a controlled-entrance development,” Bryan said. “We intend to make these really nice.”
Canebridge has 96 town homes just off Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 and the concept has been successful. Bryan said they’re about to break ground on another 81 homes in the Athens development.
Bryan and Riverstone began the approval process for the Decatur development Tuesday when the Planning Commission voted to recommend rezoning 6.69 acres on the west end of the planned development from R-1, single-family residential, to R-4, multi-family residential (apartments).
City Planner Lee Terry said a town home rental property would represent a new style of development in Decatur, and it won’t involve tall apartment buildings.
“The concept is multi-family, but this is a kind of development we’re not used to seeing,” Terry said. “They’re apartments that look more like town homes with smaller buildings. They will also have a lot more green space than your typical apartment complex.”
Bryan is still working on the site plan, but he said each town home property will feature two apartments with garages, and they will feature a lot of upscale amenities. He said they will rent for between $1,500 and $1,800 a month. The rough layout of development also shows a clubhouse with a pool.
“For the cost of land, they will have to build something pretty high end,” Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said. “I definitely wouldn’t expect any low-income housing.”
The Morgan County Board of Education agreed to sell its 13-acre tract at 1325 Point Mallard Parkway S.E. for $2.8 million in 2014.
Bryan said he doesn’t know yet what kind of businesses will fill the retail space but said they will be appropriate for the area.
---
Neighbors react
The Bayside subdivision is the planned development’s neighbor to the south. The Alpine Street Southeast homes will be the closest to the project, and those residents’ reaction to the plan was mixed at the Planning Commission meeting.
Phillip Smith, of Alpine Street, said he was concerned after receiving the letter notifying him of the proposed zoning change. However, he said he now feels the project is acceptable since Terry said the two potential entrances from the development into his subdivision would be blocked and Bryan said they plan to add a fence between the town homes and the subdivision.
“To me, we have the best little neighborhood in the city and, if they don’t use our streets, I’m OK with it,” Smith said.
Smith and fellow resident Mike Uptain said the main concern is flooding.
“Our concern is it (town home development) will increase the flooding again,” Uptain said. “I started having flooding problems at my house after the Target was built.”
Lawrence said the issue before the Planning Commission on Tuesday was just about zoning and the site plan consideration will come at a later date. However, he said the site plan “will have to handle water properly and not flood their neighbors. It will actually probably help your problem, but it won’t hurt.”
Alpine resident Chad Reese isn’t happy with the development plans. He expressed concern that it might hurt his property value, but Lawrence said he didn’t think it would.
“Generally, a new development doesn’t hurt property values of an existing subdivision,” Lawrence said. “I’ve talked to real estate agents and appraisers, and a new development usually increases property values.”
This didn’t change Reese’s opposition.
“When I bought the property, I didn’t buy it with apartments behind me,” Reese said. “Even with a fence this is going to change me and my wife’s lifestyle. We paid really good money, and we really don’t want to be looking at a bunch of town houses. Its zoning is R-1, so a multi-family dwelling (change to R-4 zoning) is a whole different issue.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.